Joanna Gaines' seriously wild hair for husband Chip's surprise date night will make you double-take

Joanna Gaines, 45, was treated to a surprise date night by her husband Chip, 45, who organised tickets to a Pearl Jam concert.

The Fixer Upper star dressed in an effortless black T-shirt and high-waisted jeans alongside a brown cross-body bag. She finished off her look with glamorous makeup including a sweep of blusher, black eyeliner and thick black eyelashes, styling her long brunette tresses into bouncy curls that fell to her waist.

© Instagram Chip surprised his wife with a concert

"@chipgaines you are still the very best at surprises… loved getting to watch one of my all-time favorite bands. @pearljam was everything 17-year-old Jo could have imagined. What a fun night," she captioned a series of photos, which showed Chip smiling alongside his wife in a shirt and cap.

Joanna embraced the idea of letting her hair loose, dancing and headbanging until her perfectly preened locks became wild and dishevelled.

Sharing a follow-up bathroom selfie, Joanna revealed the sleek curls had transformed into fizzy waves. She joked: "Still channelling my inner alternative, angsty teen from the @pearljam concert last night. Gonna just embrace this look for a while."

Joanna and Chip got engaged in 2002 after a year of dating, but they revealed it was not a traditional proposal.

Chip told People he surprised his bride-to-be with the ruse that they were heading to a concert a few hours outside their hometown of Waco, Texas, but he actually took her to a shopping centre where he popped the question.

The future Magnolia Network creator took her to a friend's jewelry store inside the mall, where she got to design her own engagement ring.

Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Love Story

The co-stars have been married since May 2003, with Joanna joking that she made sure she got to enjoy their wedding food!

© Getty The couple got married in 2003

"My favorite moment is when we said goodbye to everybody, got in the limo and ate so much food!" she told People. "I just remember, when we got there, I saw how good the food looked and I asked my mom, 'No matter what, will you just put some food in a container and put it in the car?'"

She continued: "So we did our thing, we did our dance, we did all the things that you're supposed to do at a wedding. And all I kept saying is, 'I can't wait to be in that car with Chip headed to our honeymoon'. And the second that door shut, I was like, 'Thank God, this is why I'm here. I just wanna be with you and I wanna eat.'"

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip are parents to five kids

Since their wedding, the couple have welcomed five children: Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 15, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old son Crew.

