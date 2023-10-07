Sofia Vergara is ‘doing great’ after Joe Manganiello split as she cozies up to someone special during dreamy Parisian getaway

Sofia Vergara is living her best life! As the Modern Family actress was spotted cosying up to friends during a special trip to Paris, good friend Julie Bowen has revealed Sofia is "doing great".

"Her Instagram says it all," Julie quipped.

"We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends."

© Kevin Winter Julie and Sofia have remained close friends

Speaking to People, Julie added: "Sofía has always been my role model as far as embracing being a woman and womanly, and yet also being powerful and not... I always felt like you had to compromise one for the other."

Sofia has spent the last week in the French capital, spending time with friends including fashion Designer Valentina Micchetti and Alejandro Asen, whom she was pictured cuddling up to as they grabbed coffee at a cute cafe.

"Cafecito, Paris and @alejandroasen don't get better than this," the 51-year-old captioned the snap which fans loved.

"Seems that you are having fun in Paris. Good for you," read one comment, as another follower added: "Nice to see you smiling again."

In the picture Sofia rocked a classic black button down and blue denim jeans, and she kept her hair and make up simple. In another series of snaps however, she showed off her enviable figure in a sheer corset and wide-leg black pants, while another fit included floral pants, a black strapless top and a khaki trench coat.

Sofia's visit to the capital of love comes weeks after she announced her split from Magic Mike actor Joe.

© Ron Tom Sofia and Julie both starred in Modern Family

In a poignant joint statement, they announced: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Their journey as a couple began in 2014, culminating in a romantic Christmas Eve engagement the same year. They wed on November 21, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida; Sofia was previously married to her high-school love, Joe Gonzalez, from 1991 to 1993.

© Instagram Sofia is newly single

During a recent episode of America's Got Talent, on which Sofia is a judge, host Terry Crews asked what Sofia may be looking for in a new partner - and she emotionally revealed" “Someone healthy, someone handsome, someone that has a great sense of humor. 'Someone that is happy with himself, that's it."

Fellow judge Howie Mandel, 67, jokingly declared in response: “I'm married"