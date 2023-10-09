Peter Andre's wife Emily causes a stir with rare photos of daughter Amelia - and she's grown so much!

Emily Andre was very much the proud mother as she cheered on her daughter Amelia at the IGA South Gymnastics Competition this weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the NHS doctor - who is married to pop star Peter Andre - stunned fans when she shared a series of heartwarming snaps of her nine-year-old child after she was awarded with a silver medal.

"So proud of my Millie today, and all her teammates who took part at the IGA South Gymnastics Competition," the doting mum gushed in the caption. "She got silver medal on bar and was so happy! #gymnastics #proudmum @peterandre."

The rare images showed little Amelia - whose identity has been protected by her parents - pose with her silver medal while another snap saw her walking alongside her little brother Theo. It seems both Emily, 34, and son Theo, six, were on hand to support Amelia on her big day.

Followers rushed to post lovely messages – with many surprised to see how much Amelia has grown up. "Well done Millie no wonder your Mummy and Daddy are rightfully proud of you sweetie," wrote one, while another read: "Wow, she’s getting so tall - well done." A third post read: "Oh my, I swear she was just a baby - how time flies!! Well done Millie!"

Unfortunately, Peter was unable to be there as he gas travelled to Australia to see his elderly parents. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to share his heartache over not being able to hug his mum after falling getting sick.

"I feel absolutely wrecked, I started getting sick a couple days ago and I just feel like I've gotten worse," he explained. "The only thing that's stressing me out is that I can't hold my mum, I can't give her a hug."

Meanwhile, it's not the first time Emily has shared snaps of Amelia's hobby. Over the summer, the youngster came in first place at the Royal Champions in Nottingham. In a social media post, the mum-of-two shared a video of the mother-duo arriving at their hotel, in addition to a triumphant picture of Amelia, nine, clutching her medal on stage.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their children

"Girls' road trip!!! Millie and I went up to Nottingham this weekend for Battle of Champions, her final cheerleading competition of the season. The girls absolutely smashed it, coming in first place and Royal Champions 2023!" Emily remarked.

She added: "All of the teams did so well. It's so lovely watching her do something she enjoys so much, with such a lovely group of girls. Well done to all the @surreystarlets teams – see you next season!"

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Aside from being a mum to Amelia and Theo, themedic is also a devoted stepmother to Peter's two children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

While the couple often share photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, both Emily and Peter always conceal Amelia and Theo's identities to protect their privacy.