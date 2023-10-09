GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton seriously missed by co-star as she shares new update far away from home

Dr Jennifer Ashton has been living her best life over the past few weeks, having jetted off to London.

The Good Morning America star has been sharing a number of updates during her time away from home, including a photo reel featuring a trip to a restaurant over the weekend.

And while Jennifer's co-stars are happy that she's having such a good time, one in particular can't wait for her to come home!

Lara Spencer was one of the first to comment on Jennifer's photos, writing: "Come home woman," alongside a love heart emoji.

Jennifer has been a regular on GMA3 since 2020 alongside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. She faced a challenge at work this year when her co-stars were dismissed following their high-profile affair.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's GMA co-star Lara Spencer is missing her!

The TV medic has since been joined by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, and the trio hit it off right away.

Jennifer has yet to speak out in public about the situation and it is not known whether she still stays in touch with Amy or T.J.

She has however, been having fun with her new co-stars both on the show and outside of it, having recently enjoyed a night out away from work as they attended fellow GMA star Robin Roberts' wedding to her long-term partner, Amber Laign.

It was a wonderful night enjoyed by all, and shortly afterwards Jennifer paid tribute to the happy couple on social media. She wrote: "Oh what a night celebrating the love and marriage of two special people, @robinrobertsgma @amberita1227 So much joy in the room; such a beautiful wedding; stunningly beautiful brides!"

© Jennifer Ashton on Instagram Jennifer and her husband will be marking their first wedding anniversary in November

Jennifer kicked off a new season of GMA3 in September, and began it by paying tribute to her late friend and co-star, Howard Bragman, who passed away earlier in the year aged just 66.

Howard was a TV physician who had previously appeared on GMA, and died in February after battling leukemia. Alongside the photo of her coffee, Jennifer wrote: "I see you Howard, all the time, and I miss you." At the time of Howard's passing, Jennifer paid tribute to him on social media, alongside a photo of him smiling.

© Instagram Dr Jennifer Ashton with her two children

She wrote: "My sweet Howard. A giant giving and loving teddy bear, right to your final moments. "I had never seen you happier. You are gone way too soon; there must be a very important client in heaven who requested the best, and so, you went. "You made the world a better place and touched countless hearts. "Your presence at my wedding moments before I walked down the aisle is a gift I will carry with me forever.

"Send me butterflies my friend; I will be looking for you always." When she isn't working, Jennifer enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. The star is married to Tom Werner, and the couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in November.

