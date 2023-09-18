Late GMA star remembered in emotional tribute message from Dr. Jennifer Ashton

The TV doctor was in a reflective mood at the start of the week

Dr. Jennifer Ashton was feeling all the emotions on Monday morning as she got ready to kick off a new season of GMA3, alongside co-stars DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

The TV medic was having a cup of coffee ahead of the show, and her thoughts turned to her late friend and co-star, Howard Bragman, who passed away earlier in the year aged just 66.

Howard was a TV physician who had previously appeared on GMA, and died in February after battling Leukemia.

Alongside the photo of her coffee, Jennifer wrote: "I see you Howard, all the time, and I miss you."

At the time of Howard's passing, Jennifer paid tribute to him on social media, alongside a photo of him smiling.

She wrote: "My sweet Howard. A giant giving and loving teddy bear, right to your final moments. "I had never seen you happier. You are gone way too soon; there must be a very important client in heaven who requested the best, and so, you went.

Jennifer Ashton paid tribute to her late co-star Howard Bragman

"You made the world a better place and touched countless hearts. "Your presence at my wedding moments before I walked down the aisle is a gift I will carry with me forever. "Send me butterflies my friend; I will be looking for you always."

It's no wonder that Jennifer was feeling reflective at the start of the week, having enjoyed some time off work ahead of the new season of GMA3.

© Debra L Rothenberg Dr Jennifer Ashton was incredibly close to her late co-star

It's been a year of change for the show, with Jennifer being joined by DeMarco and Eva at the start of 2023, following the dismissal of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Amy and T.J. left ABC after their extra-marital affair became headline news at the end of 2022.

© Michael Yada Jennifer is a long-running member of GMA3

At the time, Amy was married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig.

Then, in January, Amy and T.J. were told that they had been dismissed from ABC. On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

© Getty Images Dr. Jennifer Ashton and her husband Tom Werner

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Jennifer has yet to speak out in public about the situation but has welcomed her new co-stars with welcome arms, and the trio have a close relationship. They recently enjoyed a night out away from work as they attended fellow GMA star Robin Roberts' wedding to her long-term partner, Amber Laign.

It was a wonderful night enjoyed by all, and shortly afterwards Jennifer paid tribute to the happy couple on social media.

She wrote: "Oh what a night celebrating the love and marriage of two special people, @robinrobertsgma @amberita1227 So much joy in the room; such a beautiful wedding; stunningly beautiful brides!"

