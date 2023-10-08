Sam Champion shares heartfelt exchange with GMA co-star after sharing latest life update

Sam Champion is no stranger to sharing life updates - big or small - on social media, and certainly received a positive reaction from his most recent one!

The TV personality revealed at the end of last week that he was hosting Good Morning America, and it went down a treat with long-time fans of the program!

Sam had the best time co-hosting with Lara Spencer on Friday's show, and the pair shared a heartfelt exchange online shortly after the episode ended.

Sam Champion shared his latest life update with a lovely exchange of words with Lara Spencer

"Had such fun with you this morning," Lara wrote, to which Sam replied: "I love you so much."

Sam's exchange with Lara was posted alongside a picture of himself getting ready to depart New York after his stint hosting on GMA, to return to his vacation home in Brazil.

© Lou Rocco Sam Champion and Lara Spencer are great friends

The star and his husband, Rubem Robierb, purchased a beautiful property on Ipanema Beach in 2022 and Sam took a temporary hiatus from TV work at the beginning of 2023 to enjoy quality time in his new home.

During this time, he celebrated his tenth anniversary with Rubem. As well as filling in on GMA whenever needed, Sam is also a regular on ABC7's Eyewitness News. Last month, the TV star received quite the surprise during a live moment on the show, and shared what happened on social media soon afterwards.

© Lou Rocco Sam and Lara go way back - pictured on GMA in 2013

While interviewing a medical expert, he was blindsided by the revelation that the expert was, in fact, the twin brother of their regular ABC news medical contributor.

This was all unfolded live on air. "We had no idea this morning’s medical expert on the show … is the TWIN brother of our ABC news medical contributor!"

© Instagram Sam and husband Rubem enjoying time on the beach

Sam shared on his Instagram. When he isn't busy working, Sam enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his husband and good friends.

Sam and Rubem first met in 2009 at a New Year's party, however, they decided to keep their relationship low-key, only announcing their relationship three years later when they attended the wedding of Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner.

© Instagram Sam loves spending time by the beach

The couple were already engaged when they went public with their romance and they finally tied the knot in December 2012 in an intimate ceremony at Sam's apartment in New York City.

