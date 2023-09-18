Everything Adele has said about having children with her 'husband' Rich Paul

The star is already a doting mom to her son Angelo, and has hinted at expanding her family

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her 10-year-old son Angelo is her whole world. But is the Grammy Award-winning artist planning on having any more children?

Since her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, the 'Easy On Me' songstress has since found love with American sports agent Rich Paul, who she most recently described as her "husband". While the pair have kept their relationship mainly out of the spotlight, both Rich and Adele have hinted that starting a family together could be on the cards for the future.

During a recent concert amid her glittering Las Vegas residency, Adele even shared that it wasn't a matter of "if" but "when" she has another child.

Keep scrolling to discover everything the Tottenham-born star has said about baby number two…

Everything Adele has said about baby number two

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul went public with their romance in 2021

Adele dropped a major hint that expanding her family is on the agenda as she paused one of her recent performance to speak with a pregnant fan who asked the 'All I Ask' singer for baby name inspiration.

The 35-year-old songstress gushed over the fan, sharing that she often writes down baby names on her notes app on her phone amid hopes of having another child soon.

During another concert, Adele was brought to tears after a couple invited her to do their unborn baby's gender reveal. "I was so honoured to do that," she wept. "That was so lovely."Adele then added: "If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?"

Adele also appeared to lift the lid on her future baby plans while on The Graham Norton Show back in 2021. Addressing the controversy surrounding her postponed Las Vegas residency, the star dropped a bombshell hint that she could be thinking about baby number two.

© Getty Images Adele opened her Las Vegas residency in November 2022

Discussing when the new sets would be rearranged, Adele commented: "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Everything Rich Paul has said about having children with Adele

Adele and Rich, who have been dating for nearly two years, first went public in the summer of 2021. The singer's 41-year-old beau, who already has three children from a previous relationship, spoke to E! News about fatherhood and his hopes to be a "different dad" when the time comes to start a family with Adele.

© Getty Adele and Rich have hinted that having a baby together is on the cards

Rich explained: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad," he admitted.

© Getty Images The couple attending a basketball game in May 2022

He reflected on how fast it all happens, explaining why he would want to start parenthood all over again now that he's with Adele.

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he said, before continuing: "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

Who is Adele's son Angelo Adkins?

Adele revealed that her deeply personal album, 30, which swept up several awards shortly after its highly-anticipated release, was recorded for her son Angelo.

The star shares her son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, and despite their complicated relationship, she admits she still loves him deeply.

© Getty Adele shares son Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki

"I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me," Adele says in her song 'My Little Love'. "You're half me and you're half daddy."

"Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job," Adele proudly told Graham Norton. She added: "They are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon." How sweet!

© Getty Adele performs onstage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Speaking about her son's response to her heartbreaking divorce from his dad Simon, Adele told British Vogue: "My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for."

It just so happens that one of Angelo's real-life conversations with his mom featured in Adele's heart-wrenching hit, 'My Little Love'.

