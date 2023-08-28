Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes tease challenge as they finally break silence, confirm they're still together

The GMA3 anchor and T.J. were both let go from the network this January

Amy Robach has finally made her official return to social media, months after news of her romance with Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes broke.

The former ABC News anchor, 50, kept things personal yet cryptic with her latest post, however, her first since November 24, from her vacation in the Czech Republic.

Her new photograph simply featured a shot from the POV of her feet, training for the upcoming New York City Marathon this November, with a partner whose identity was kept secret.

VIDEO: GMA3's Amy Robach's birthday surprise for T.J. Holmes revealed in video fans will want to see

While her running partner could be any one of her friends, given Amy is an avid runner and marathoner, it could very well also be T.J., who has been an active training partner in the past as well. And the 46-year-old confirmed just that by reposting the exact same image on his own Instagram, subtly confirming their romance.

Prior to her break from social media, Amy often shared glimpses into her intense training regimen for marathons around the world, and T.J. would occasionally accompany her as well.

Amy and T.J. have kept a low profile since their departure from GMA was made public, though their last notable public appearance wasn't too far off from Amy's latest post, when they were seen running the NYC Half Marathon in March and didn't shy away from any PDA.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. finally returned to social media with the same image

T.J. recently celebrated his 46th birthday, presumably with Amy, his first since he and estranged wife Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce late last year.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' joyful weekend revealed as uncertainty over their careers remains

While neither of them have made any appearances on TV since December, when they were first taken off the air on GMA, several reports indicate that they are in the midst of inking new, potentially lucrative deals with competing networks.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. were last spotted at the NYC Half Marathon

News of their relationship first became public when pictures of the two were released in November 2022, and while they never directly commented on the matter, they began a hiatus on the air from their usual GMA3 anchor duties on December 5.

MORE: Amy Robach looks radiant in gorgeous baby shower photo

On January 27, ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News." Since then, their co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton has settled into her role alongside new hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

© Instagram The former GMA3 anchor is an avid runner

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes latest outing hints at big change to relationship

Their estranged spouses, Marilee and Andrew Shue, meanwhile, have remained relatively low-key as well, with Andrew only making appearances in posts by his three sons.

© Getty Images They have remained out of the public eye since their relationship was made public

Andrew's boys, Wyatt, Nate, and Aidan, and Amy's two daughters, Annalise and Ava, have remained close, however, often showing up on each other's social media and publicly boosting each other up.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.