T.J. Holmes shares update on upcoming public appearance with girlfriend Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is preparing for a big challenge that he's more than ready for, as he gears up to the upcoming New York Marathon.

The Good Morning America alum is taking part in his second marathon at the annual event, and is training with his girlfriend, Amy Robach.

On Sunday night, T.J. shared a new photo from his training, including a picture of the breathtaking view, and a screengrab of his current timings - 12 miles in just under 2 hours.

He also added a preview of some of the running songs he had been listening to. The post was liked by a number of his followers, including Amy.

The event is significant to the couple for many reasons, not least because it will be the first time they will be seen in public at an official event since their dismissal from ABC in January.

T.J. Holmes gave an update ahead of his and Amy Robach's next public appearance

It was reported that Amy and T.J. - who were taken off GMA3 after their extra-marital affair made headlines - developed feelings for each other while training for last year's marathon.

The couple used this year's race as an opportunity to break their nine-month long social media silences, announcing the news of their participation at the end of August.

T.J. Holmes is training for the New York Marathon for the second year running

The couple both uploaded identical photos of their feet resting on a stoop during a training break, to reveal their involvement in the annual race.

The pair have faced a number of challenges as a couple over the past 12 months, having been forced off air abruptly back in December after photos emerged of their affair.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are both keen runners

It was then decided in January that the couple would be dismissed from ABC, and neither of them have been working on TV since.ABC President Kim Goodwin announced at the time of Amy and T.J.'s dismissal: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy had been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue for 12 years, while T.J. was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, also for 12 years.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are stepping back into the spotlight

While Andrew has never spoken out in public about the affair, it's clear he is still on good terms with Amy's daughters, Ava, and Annie, who he helped raised during the marriage.

He was pictured enjoying a night out in New York City with them earlier in the year, as they attended a Bruce Springsteen concert, also joined by Andrew's three sons.

The upcoming New York Marathon will also see Amy and T.J. run alongside a number of familiar faces.At the end of September, it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were dismissed from ABC in January

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan, as well as president Kim.

It's not known whether or not Amy and T.J. have stayed in touch with their former GMA co-stars, although Amy appears to have a good relationship with Sam Champion, who has liked and commented on several of her photos since she returned to social media.

