Amy Robach shows public support for boyfriend T.J. Holmes following his defiant message

Amy Robach has returned to the spotlight but until now, she's kept her distance when publicly interacting with her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes.

However, over the weekend, the former GMA3 star showed her support online for her boyfriend as liked his cryptic - but defiant - message.

T.J. had previously posted a message online that hinted at negativity. While he didn't add any context to the quote in the caption, he did write "today's quote".

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos speaks out about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

The message read: "What can seem like a painful war against you and what can feel like an ambush at every corner may be a blessing guiding you out of the tight and limiting armor that has become too small for you."

Amy and T.J. have certainly faced challenges as a couple over the past 12 months, having been forced off air abruptly back in December after photos emerged of the pair looking intimate, exposing their extra-marital affair.

Amy Robach threw her support behind T.J. Holmes as she liked his latest Instagram message

It was then decided in January that the couple would be dismissed from ABC, and neither of them have been working on TV since.

ABC President Kim Goodwin announced at the time of Amy and T.J.'s dismissal: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes chose this photo to return to social media

We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." At the time of their affair being exposed, Amy was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, while T.J. was married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig.

While Andrew has never spoken out in public about the affair, it's clear he is still on good terms with Amy's daughters, Ava, and Annie, who he helped raised for 12 years.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes are preparing to run the New York Marathon again

He was pictured enjoying a night out in New York City with them earlier in the year, as they attended a Bruce Springsteen concert, also joined by Andrew's three sons.

Amy and T.J. decided to use the upcoming New York Marathon to make their return to the spotlight. At the end of August, they uploaded identical photos of their feet resting on a stoop during a training break, to reveal their involvement in the annual race.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes returned to the spotlight in August

It's not just Amy and T.J. who will be taking part either! At the end of September, it was announced that 12 of the ABC team including anchors and correspondents will run an ABC News Relay Supporting Team for Kids at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

These members include Robin Roberts, World New Tonight anchor David Muir and even T.J.'s replacement on GMA3, DeMarco Morgan, as well as president Kim.

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach worked on GMA3 until the start of the year

It's not known whether or not Amy and T.J. have stayed in touch with their former GMA co-stars, although Amy appears to have a good relationship with Sam Champion, who has liked and commented on several of her photos since she returned to social media.

George Stephanopoulos, meanwhile, did touch on the subject when asked by ET how the GMA team were doing after Amy and T.J.'s dismissal, during a chat with the publication in March. The news anchor simply replied: "we’re doing great”.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.