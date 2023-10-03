Jennifer Aniston recalls life-changing move during childhood with late famous father

Jennifer Aniston opened up in a recent interview with Carine Roitfeld's Fashion Book about her lifestyle, fitness, and love for beauty and tech.

The actress, 54, spoke to the publication about her interest in medicine and innovations in technology and beauty, attributing it to her childhood with father John Aniston.

The veteran soap actor, best known for his starring turn in Days of Our Lives, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 89, and Jennifer revealed how a family move to Greece (the late Aniston was of Greek origin) when she was a child influenced her fascination with the intersection of beauty and science.

"I've always found it fascinating," she said. "There was a period when my dad went to medical school, when acting slowed down for him, which is why we moved to Greece when I was five or six. So I had a doctor/actor in the house who introduced me to the world of medicine and research."

She continued: "We would sit and watch medical programs during dinner. Even like micro surgeries – not what you would normally want to watch during suppertime.

"That's where the interest sparked, and I am always grateful to the science and medical community who advance our knowledge of the human body, our health, and how we can continue to thrive as we age."

The beloved TV and film star also revealed the secrets behind her good looks and fitness regimen, placing all the importance on a healthy lifestyle and diet.

"I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can," Jennifer explained. "That last part is challenging for me, but it's so important. I feel it when I don't get enough rest.

"In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my head-space. Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it's imperative that we turn off the noise."

When it came to finding the perfect balance between beauty and sustainable products, Jennifer gushed about her own haircare brand, LolaVie.

She was asked what her favorite part about LolaVie was, and she immediately said: "The team! I've used so many hair care products over the years: some that produce results, but use ingredients I would rather avoid.

"Some others that are created with natural ingredients, but don't deliver. From the start, the team at LolaVie shared my commitment to developing a haircare line that is effective using only the best ingredients possible."

The Friends star continued: "We work tirelessly on the development of each of our products until we get it to a place where we all feel satisfied. We don't launch until it's right."

