Dylan Dreyer details childhood injury during conversation with Today Show co-stars

Dylan Dreyer is an open book and often shares tales of her life on the Today Show's Third Hour.

And at the start of the week, the NBC meteorologist had quite the story for her co-stars, as she opened up about a cooking injury from her childhood.

The 41-year-old and her six-year-old son Calvin have a regular cooking segment on the program, Cooking with Cal, and on Monday's episode the duo showed viewers at home how to make caramel flan.

After watching the cute cooking video, Dylan told her co-stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin: "Do you want me to tell my story?" She continued: "I have a scar on my finger and it's from actually melting the butter to make caramel and it splashed on my finger and I've had a scar ever since!"

"I was making it with my mom and I was four," she added. Craig dryly responded: "She left you in the kitchen by yourself?" "I think about it every day when I look at my hand," Dylan replied.

© John Lamparski Dylan Dreyer opened up about a cooking injury from childhood

The doting mom loves cooking with her oldest son and it's a shared passion they bond over. What's more, the cooking segments have been all the more important for the star this year, having found out several months ago that Calvin had celiac disease.

Dylan opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show earlier in the year, where she was joined by her little boy.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer often shares photos of her cooking on social media

Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain." The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

The Today Show star is a doting mom-of-three

Dylan now regularly shares gluten free recipes and pictures of herself creating gluten-free alternatives for her family.

As well as Calvin, Dylan and her cameraman husband Brian Fichera share younger sons Oliver, born in January 2020, and Rusty, born in September 2021.

Dylan Dreyer and her family

The proud parents often share family updates on social media and like to keep things real. Most recently, Brian posted a sweet picture of their middle son Oliver looking annoyed while sitting under the table at home, having refused to eat his asparagus in exchange for a dessert.

The picture was all too relatable for fellow parents following the cameraman, and many had an opinion on it.

© NBC The Today Show star is close to her Third Hour co-stars

Dylan reassured everyone that they didn't let Oliver miss out on dessert in a follow up post, and revealed that the three-year-old had even eaten two bites of asparagus after returning to the table.

