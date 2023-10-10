Princess Andre is her mum Katie Price's double in glittering floor-length dress

Princess Andre dazzled in silver at the weekend as she graced the red carpet for the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards.

The youngster, who is fast becoming her mum Katie Price's mini-me, donned her finest threads for the occasion and opted to wear a striking floor-length dress dripping in glittering silver sequins.

Princess, 16, teamed her glamorous frock with a pair of towering silver heels and accessorised with layered silver necklaces for an added dose of sparkle.

She wore her Rapunzel tresses in a high ponytail and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a glossy nude lipstick, fluttery lashes and a pop of vibrant blusher.

© Getty The youngster looked so stylish

Channelling her model mum, the mini fashionista was pictured on the red carpet perfecting her poses and beaming for the camera. She appeared in high spirits as she flashed a huge megawatt smile and showed off her sensational ensemble ahead of the annual event.

The awards, held in association with the Daily Mirror, celebrate truly extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities.

© Getty Princess was all smiles on the red carpet

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Princess was quick to share a glimpse inside her glitzy evening. She opted to share two stunning images alongside the caption: "incredible night," followed by a red heart emoji.

Awestruck fans and friends raced to heap praise on the starlet, with one writing: "Stunning!! Please don't EVER change a single thing about yourself lady!!" while another chimed in: "Beautiful girl, a real princess."

© Instagram Princess is her mum Katie's carbon copy

A third noted: "Princess just upgraded to a kaweeeeeeeeen," and a fourth remarked: "Oh there is defo Katie in there too from her younger days."

Princess is at an exciting time in her life. Back in May, Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his daughter's future plans.

© Getty Peter is one proud father

On the subject of Princess' recent work with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, Peter set the record straight by saying: "At the moment she's just doing the odd picture here and there for them, and that will be done in her spare time. There will be no 'She's missing a school day for this' nothing like that… school is absolutely number one priority."

He went on to say: "What I'm grateful for most is that Junior and Princess are so kind, they are very humble children so anyone that meets them goes, 'Oh my god they are so polite' and that to me, means the most."

© Instagram Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Aside from Junior and Princess, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is also a doting dad to Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, whom he shares with his wife Emily.

His ex-wife, Katie Price, meanwhile, shares son Harvey with Dwight Yorke, and Bunny and Jett with her ex Kieran Hayler.