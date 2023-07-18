Janette Manrara admits she's feeling 'a little rough' ahead of welcoming first child with beau Aljaz

The Strictly professional is due to welcome her first child later this summer

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara is poised to welcome her first child, and on Tuesday, the dancer shared a very candid glimpse inside her pregnancy journey.

Janette, who has been suffering from pelvic girdle pain, was quick to share a fresh update over on her Instagram Stories. "Hi team! Been quiet as been feeling a little rough the past two days, and so I'm listening to my body and just resting," she penned.

WATCH: Janette Manrara admits struggles in candid video ahead of due date

"We are well and in the final countdown for the little one's arrival. Lots of movies, TV series, reading, and moving between the couch and bed mostly accompanied by short walks (it's all I can really do right now [laughing face emoji])."

She finished by adding: "Sending you all my love on this gorgeous Tuesday [white heart emoji]."

© Instagram The presenter shared a candid update

In the unfiltered video, a pregnant Janette, 39, could be seen resting in bed at her plush home in Cheshire. The It Takes Two presenter, who is due to welcome her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, appeared in high spirits as she sweetly waved at the camera.

Earlier this month, Janette received an official diagnosis after she went to see a doctor about her ongoing back pain and persistent exhaustion.

Sharing her diagnosis online, the Miami-born dancer wrote: "I had an official diagnosis and it's pelvic girdle pain. Apparently, it affects 20 per cent of women during pregnancy so if you felt it, you know what I'm going through.

© Instagram Janette shared her pregnancy news in February

"But today I woke up better. The pregnancy pillow has moved down with me, so I don't have to keep going upstairs if I want to take a nap. I can just take a nap down here."

She finished by adding: "But thanks for checking in. All is good. I'm doing alright. Last night was a better night so I got a bit of sleep."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz are preparing to welcome their first child

It's been an incredibly busy period for the mum-to-be. At the weekend, lovebirds Janette and Aljaz celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. And in honour of the very special occasion, Janette delighted fans with a wholesome post dedicated to her "Bučko."

Alongside a stunning photograph of the happy couple cradling Janette's growing baby bump, the brunette beauty gushed: "Happy 6th wedding anniversary Bučko [clinking champagne glass emoji] Last one just us two.

"To many more years of adventures, love, and laughter together. I love you w/ all my heart and feel so lucky that our little one and myself get to have you forever."

The Strictly stars were flooded with happy messages from their fans and friends, who rushed to the comments to share their love. Their co-star and Aljaz's dance partner Katya Jones penned: "Congratulations to my wonderful friend! Seeing you happy makes me smile always."

© Getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec tied the knot in 2017

Another fan added: "I absolutely love these two, can't wait to see the bubba… Happy anniversary," as a third chimed in: "Happy sweet 6th Wedding Anniversary guys. Such a sweet, beautiful couple - your baby is going to be so loved."

Janette and Aljaz wed in 2017 surrounded by friends and family at London's Chelsea Town Hall. They went on to celebrate their nuptials with a further two ceremonies in Aljaz's native Slovenia and Janette's native Florida.