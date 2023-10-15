David Muir has special reunion at home after difficult time away from family

David Muir has made a safe return back to his home of New York City after a harrowing few days reporting from the frontlines.

The revered 20/20 anchor has spent the last several days gathering emotional coverage for ABC from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives.

The veteran journalist had been in Israel since the top of the week, after a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 killed over 1,000 Israelis, the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. In turn, the Israeli government has shut off access to food, water, and electricity from Gaza – which houses approximately 2.2 million Palestinians – and over 2,000 of its residents have been killed since Israel's retaliatory attacks began, Reuters reports.

David has been keeping his followers updated on the ongoing war since his arrival, however over the weekend he took to Instagram to reveal that he has made it back home, and reunited with his beloved dog Axel.

On Sunday, he shared a video from sunny New York City, where he was enjoying a walk through Central Park, and captured a sweet shot of Axel walking ahead of him.

The adorable clip sees Axel gleefully exploring the park while off of his leash, as fellow New Yorkers walk past him while he makes his way under one of the park's signature bridges.

David is a native New Yorker, having grown up in the Syracuse area, and though he lives and works in the city, he owns a stunning lake house in the area where he and Axel spend their weekend.

Prior to his return to the city, the World News Tonight host's social media activity was naturally much more grim, however his fans and colleagues continuously thanked him for keeping them updated on the ongoing Israel-Hamas situation.

After sharing some of his first coverage several days ago, his longtime friend and new 20/20 co-host Deborah Roberts wrote in the comments section: "We appreciate your comprehensive reporting on the ground. Stay safe @davidmuirabc as well as your entire team," while Rebecca Jarvis added: "Thank you @davidmuirabc and team for all of your coverage from the ground. Please stay safe."

In a subsequent post, which he captioned: "We will never forget what we saw – and we must keep telling their stories," as he detailed the attack on Israel's Be'eri Kibbutz, GMA chief meteorologist Ginger Zee commented: "Thank you for the coverage and yes – keep telling those stories."

