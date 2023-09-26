Nadiya Bychkova sets the record straight after celebrity partner snub

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has set the record straight after missing out on a celebrity dance partner in this year's competition.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Ukrainian-born dancer took part in an impromptu Q&A session where she answered some of her fans' burning questions.

© Instagram The professional dancer shared a new update

And when asked by one fan: "How come you don't have a Strictly partner this year??" Nadiya was quick to respond: "Hundreds of questions and messages about this subject [praying hands and white heart emoji].

"Thank you for all your love and support [it] means the world. I posted about it after the launch show. Like I said, I will miss teaching and sharing a very unique experience with someone who never danced before, but I am supporting each and everyone this season, they are the loveliest people."

© Instagram Nadiya set the record straight

The professional dancer finished by adding: "Let's enjoy the incredible lineup and amazing show," followed by a red heart emoji.

Earlier in September, the 34-year-old, who made her Strictly debut in 2017, took to social media to express her disappointment after seemingly being snubbed by the hit dancing show.

Breaking her silence, Nadiya penned: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series.

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more."

Nadiya's loyal fanbase was quick to rally around the star with supportive messages. In the comments section of her post, one fan wrote: "Absolutely gutted you haven't got a partner this year," while another chimed in: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."

While Nadiya may not be in with a chance of lifting the coveted glitterball trophy this year, her boyfriend Kai Widdrington is still in the running with his celebrity partner, Angela Rippon.

On Saturday night, the broadcaster made her glittering debut on the dance floor, performing a sensational Cha Cha Cha with plenty of surprises.

© Guy Levy Kai Widdrington & Angela Rippon on Strictly Come Dancing

In one particularly memorable segment, Angela floored fans when she perfected a mind-boggling leg extension above Kai's head.

WATCH: Angela Rippon's incredible routine leaves fans stunned

In news that will surprise many, Angela was classically trained in ballet up until the age of 17. And the presenter clearly held onto her dance knowledge, and talent, as she went on to be a Chair of the English National Ballet.

In a recent interview, the 78-year-old spoke about her age and her experience as one of the oldest contestants on this year's series.

© Kieron McCarron Angela has been partenered with Kai Widdrington

"I don't really think about my age very much. I really don't," she said. "It's a number on a piece of paper. As far as I'm concerned. I have met a lot of older ladies saying, 'Oh, we're so pleased you're doing this.'"

She finished by adding: "So yeah, so I'm not thinking about my age, I've just been thinking about whether I can do the steps."