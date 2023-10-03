Blake Shelton shares romantic photo of wife Gwen Stefani in rare heartfelt tribute

Happy birthday Gwen Stefani! The singer-songwriter completes another year 'round the sun on Tuesday, October 3 and turns 54.

In honor of her special day, her husband, Blake Shelton, shared a rare photo of the pair cozying up to each other while lovingly looking into their eyes.

The amorous snap also came with a gushing tribute from the former The Voice coach, who wrote: "Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!"

Camila Cabello responded with the comment: "Cuuuute," while their close friend and The Voice co-star Carson Daly joked: "Get a room…"

A fan added: "In 7th grade I was the biggest fan of you both and I bought CDs of both of yours, if you woulda told me you two would've ended up together my head would have exploded," and another gushed: "The most unlikely but most wholesome couple in history."

Blake and Gwen first met on the singing competition in 2015, coming off of Blake's divorce from fellow country sensation Miranda Lambert and Gwen's from British rocker and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

© Instagram Blake shared a romantic birthday tribute to his wife of two years

In 2021, they tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch in front of their closest friends and family members, with Carson officiating the ceremony.

In a recent interview with People, the "Hollaback Girl" singer spoke of her marriage to the country star, saying: "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake.

"This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time."

© Getty Images Blake and Gwen have been together for nearly eight years

She continued: "He's changed my life… when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.'"

Gwen further discussed living near Tishomingo, Oklahoma with Blake and her three boys from her marriage to Gavin, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine.

"I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity," she joked to the publication. "But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature – and God – is all right there."

© Getty Images The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2015

She continued: "When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working – and it's a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!"

In a previous interview with the Today Show, Gwen explained that life on The Voice felt different without Blake by her side. The "Boys Round Here" singer left the show after 23 seasons as a coach earlier this year.

© Getty Images Gwen returned to the show this season for the first time without her husband

"It's really different being on the show without him. I miss him so bad on the show," she said, but added: "At the same time, it wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be because he was just so ready to have a break, it was kind of weighing on me the last season we were on there. I still really love being on the show."

