Tess Daly's rarely-seen daughter Phoebe steals the show in phenomenal beachside photo

While many of us are wishing that the summer will go on forever, and this will be doubly so for Tess Daly as once the break comes to an end, her eldest daughter, Phoebe, will be leaving the family home to start her new life at university.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter and her family stayed at the NICI, in Bournemouth, and Tess shared several photos of their time away, including one where she looked absolutely ravishing in a pink mini-dress as she posed on a hotel balcony and another where she showcased her playful side by posing in the bath while wearing a robe.

But it was her third photo that really grabbed the attention of her fanbase, as Phoebe headed down a set of wooden stairs to walk along the sandy shores of Bournemouth Beach. The teen styled out a black top and white frilly skirt, and her hair mirrored that of her famous mum, as it stretched down the back of her, like a mermaid.

The sea was incredible calm for Phoebe's beachside walk, with spots of seaweed being seen beneath the waves and dozens of holiday cottages lined the horizon.

In a touching caption, the mum-of-two said: "Making the most of the last weeks of the school holidays with some paddle boarding, rock pooling, and can't forget some fish and chips, with my girls, soon it'll be back to school (which I'm not ready for) and back to Strictly! Thanks @thenicibournemouth for the perfect home away from home."

Her followers were quick to react to her stunning holiday photos, as one enthused: "Wow I thought this was somewhere abroad," and a second added: "BOURNEMOUTH? I thought you were in Dubai!!!"

Former Strictly star Will Mellor joked: "We are there now for our anniversary!!! We missed you by 10mins yesterday!" while a fourth posted: "Looks lovely there," and a fifth wrote: "Wow, looks sensational."

Last week, Tess and husband Vernon Kay were very proud parents as Phoebe collected her A-level results, and they made sure to treat the teenager to a lavish lunch as a way to celebrate.

"Good luck to everyone receiving their results today, feeling like proud parents!" Tess told her nearly one million followers.

In the snap, Tess was smiling from ear to ear whilst dressed in a gorgeous flower-patterned suit and hugging Phoebe , who is already beginning to tower over her mum. Phoebe stood in the middle of her parents and the snap showed her adoringly looking towards her dad Vernon, who was hugging her from the other side.