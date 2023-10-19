Joanna Gaines and husband Chip 'can't wait' as they count down to huge moment involving family and fans

The Gaines family is celebrating large this week, as Joanna and Chip Gaines are counting down to a momentous anniversary for their work baby, Magnolia.

Their lifestyle empire is officially celebrating 20 years of existence this weekend, and in honor of the big day, they're throwing a huge to-do at their huge silos in Waco, Texas, close to their family farm home.

The couple made the announcement to fans back in August, revealing that the event will span from October 19-21, and Joanna shared some sneak peeks of the preparation prior to launch.

© Instagram Joanna shared a glimpse of the Magnolia silos at Waco, Texas ahead of the Magnolia Silobration Weekend

She took to her Instagram Stories with several photos and videos from the Magnolia Silobration, including custom vending machines with notes from the couple and separate machines with Magnolia-themed tattoos.

The silos themselves were decorated with strings of fairy lights, shining across the expansive compound, and Joanna added a sweet message for her fans, friends, and family waiting to celebrate.

"This weekend marks 20 years of @Magnolia & 8 years since our grand opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos. Thank you for sticking with us through it all!! We can't wait to silobrate with you!"

Chip and Joanna are the co-owners of Magnolia Network, formerly DIY Network, the home to several personality-based programs that focus on home renovation, construction, design, and general lifestyle.

The two founded their company Magnolia Market in 2003, the same year they got married, and rose to prominence when their show Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2013.

When the show ended in 2018, around the time Discovery purchased the company that owned HGTV and DIY Network, they announced that they were working on a deal with Discovery to create their own "lifestyle focused media network."

© Instagram Joanna's sweet message ahead of the Magnolia Silobration Weekend

Fixer Upper was soon renewed for a spin-off on Magnolia Network, and talks of their acquisition moved forward, and in early 2022, DIY Network was officially relaunched as Magnolia Network.

Back in May, Joanna and Chip celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary as well, and Chip penned an essay for Magnolia Journal about their two decades together.

"Usually, I'm the full-speed-ahead type," he penned. "I've never worried much about what we've had to leave behind, but hitting the 20-year mark has me looking back a little more than I normally do.

"It certainly hasn't been a perfect story or an easy path. Instead, I'd say the story of our lives is more like Crew scribbled a crayon across the page. But every curveball, every pivot, every upside-down moment is what taught us how to hold on to each other for dear life. Without them, we wouldn't have us."

"Twenty years are behind us now," Chip continued. "Those chapters have already been written, and we’ve lived a storied life. We might've wished back then for calmer seas and slower days when we were in the thick of parenting small kids and growing a business alongside them, but now I wouldn't wish any of it away.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrated 20 years of wedded bliss this May

"I'm so thankful to God for giving us exactly what we've had, and for what I know we still have ahead: plenty to build – hand-in-hand."

