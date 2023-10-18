T.J. Holmes' intimate romantic gesture for Amy Robach revealed in rare at-home photo

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have caused quite the scandal on Good Morning America when their affair came to light, but since receding from the spotlight, they've kept quiet about their romance.

However, since their joint returns to social media back in August, fans have eagerly spotted the increasing nods to their relationship, and Amy, 50, just shared the biggest sign yet.

The former ABC News anchor took to her Instagram with another outtake from their training for the upcoming New York City Marathon and provided a cute glimpse of a romantic gesture from T.J.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's birthday surprise for T.J. Holmes revealed in video fans will want to see

She shared a photo of her post-run breakfast, comprising of a delicious bowl of eggs and chorizo, and revealed that it was her 46-year-old partner who'd prepped the dish for her.

"Let the tapering begin… and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes," she lovingly captioned her post.

T.J. took to his own Instagram soon after with more photos from his own training, and he also included a big nod to his new partner-in-crime with a photo of theirs running side-by-side, obscuring Amy except for her leg and evident silhouette.

Amy and T.J. were absent from any form of social media for nearly ten months, with Amy's last post coming in November of 2022 from her family vacation to Prague over the Thanksgiving break, just days before news of her relationship broke.

The former GMA star, best known for her co-hosting gig with T.J. on the show GMA3: What You Need to Know, finally returned to Instagram on August 28 with a cryptic post.

SEE: T.J. Holmes is unrecognizable in throwback photo shared 10 months after he and Amy Robach were fired from GMA3

The photo simply featured two pairs of feet in running gear and sneakers, with a caption that implied Amy was training for the NYC Marathon. While it was unclear at first, when T.J. reposted the same photo, it essentially announced that they were in it together.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. in the middle of their run captured on Instagram

News of their relationship first broke in November, when pictures of the amorous pair revealed they were apparently carrying out an affair. At the time, both were married, Amy to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

MORE: Amy Robach sheds light on challenging time with poignant new photo

While Amy and Andrew were seemingly separated earlier, they remained quiet about their estrangement. Marilee and T.J., meanwhile, filed for divorce not long after and just recently settled the terms of their divorce.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. made their return to social media with a photo of their feet during a training session

The former couple share ten-year-old daughter Sabine, while Amy shares 21-year-old Ava Monroe and 16-year-old Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

MORE: T.J. Holmes shares update on upcoming public appearance with girlfriend Amy Robach

During her marriage to Andrew, best known for starring in Melrose Place in the '90s, she also acted as step-mom to his sons from his previous marriage, Nate, Wyatt, and Aidan. The boys maintain a close relationship with Ava and Annalise, frequently appearing on social media alongside them and showing their support.

© Getty Images The two former TV anchors will be participating in the upcoming NYC Marathon

Meanwhile, the actor, 56, has stayed away from social media ever since news of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came out, deleting several of their photos from his Instagram profile, with his last post now dating back to May of 2021.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.