Tom Brady gets a case of the giggles with daughter as he enjoys rare day out in New York

Tom has been enjoying retirement after 23 years in the NFL

Retirement looks good on Tom Brady! The former NFL star was pictured giggling with his three kids as they watched a match at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 8.

His 10-year-old daughter Vivian sat on her father's lap and the father-daughter duo were pictured howling in laughter. Vivian – known as Vivi – wore khaki cargo pants and an oversized gray hoodie with a blue baseball cap, and she was joined by her two brothers, 13-year-old Benjamin, and 16-year-old Jack, whom Tom welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.

© Gotham Tom Brady gets the giggles with his daughter Vivi

Vivi and Benjamin's mom is Tom's former wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tom rocked a denim shirt and looked relaxed as he enjoyed the fun day out with his kids; pictures showed Jack taking a keen interest in the match which saw Daniil Medvedev beat Carlos Alcaraz, leaving a US Open final between Daniil and Novak Djokovic.

© Gotham Tom is dad to three kids

Later Tom was spotted backstage talking to tennis professional Novak, and introducing his three kids to Novak.

In a video shared on X, Tom apologized for them missing his game, revealing that the children had flown up to New York from Miami immediately after school, and they had hoped Novak would have the evening match. Instead he played Ben Shelton in the afternoon.

Tom Brady meets Novak Djokovic at US Open

Novak asked Tom how he was doing, with the Tampa Bay Bucs player sharing that he was "all great".

Tom retired from the sport in February 2023, after winning seven Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and later the Bucs. In recent months he has been enjoying retirement, including taking Vivi and Jack to see Africa's breathtaking landscapes for his 46th birthday.

© Gotham Tom and his son Jack looked deep into the match

Posting on Instagram, Tom provided glimpses of the vacation he enjoyed with the two which saw them meeting locals and enjoying a safari trip.

He has also given fans a glimpse into his home life with his children, recently revealing that daughter Vivian rules their household after sharing a picture of the new kitten they had welcomed.

"Vivi wins again," he captioned the post which featured a gorgeous black and brown Bengal cat walking across their tiled floor. In the background was one of the two white Siamese cats Vivian already owns, looking startled at the new addition to their home.

© Gotham Tom and his three kids joined him at the game

Tom has also been reportedly romancing Irina Shayk, with the couple believed to have first met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in June.

Speculation about a budding romance began when they were pictured sharing an intimate moment in Tom's car as he picked her up from Hotel Bel-Air, and they made their way to Tom's Los Angeles; Irina was pictured leaving the next morning.