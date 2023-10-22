Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns with celebratory family photo that sparks heartfelt reaction from fans

There is cause for celebration in Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' household this weekend!

The Welsh star is commemorating her father David James Jones and her mother Patricia Fair's wedding anniversary, as they tied the knot a whopping 57 years ago.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute to the two, the No Reservations actress left fans stunned as she proved where she gets her beautiful looks from!

Catherine took to Instagram on Sunday to honor her mom and dad's wedding anniversary, posting a slew of photos of them together through the years.

She first shared an adorable black-and-white portrait where she is dazzling in a sequin gown, standing in between her parents, and it is hard to tell who she looks like the most.

Catherine then included an adorable snap of her parents sharing a kiss as they posed by a river, and another shot of the two taken from behind as they sat on a bench, surrounded by beautiful European buildings.

"Happy Anniversary to my Mam and Dad!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "57 years of wedded bliss."

"Today, I award you a Nobel Peace Prize," she then joked, concluding her tribute with: "With my never ending respect, gratitude and love," and a heart emoji.

© Instagram David and Patricia tied the knot in 1966

Her fans were quick to join in on the celebratory messages in the comments section under the post, with one writing: "Wishing a blissful 57th wedding anniversary to your adorable Mam and Dad, and hoping they have a marvelous day together, Catherine. What an inspirational couple Patricia and David are!" as others followed suit with: "CUTIEEESSS. We all love your parents!!" and: "You and your mom share the same pretty face and smile," as well as: "Congratulations to them," plus Viola Davis also commented: "Wow!!!!! Happy anniversary."

© Getty Catherine and her parents

Catherine's own wedding anniversary with her husband Michael is coming up soon; the two tied the knot at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000, and will be celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary this year.

© Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock Catherine and Michael will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary on November 18

The longtime couple met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, and the two share a son, Dylan, 22, and a daughter, Carys, 19.

Though they briefly separated in 2013, they worked things out within the year, and two years later, the Fatal Attraction actor told Ellen Degeneres on her eponymous talk show that they were "stronger than ever," adding: "It can't be a one-way street. But I'm crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most."

