Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's rarely-seen daughter Daisy turns 3: photos inside family's life

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are celebrating their daughter Daisy’s third birthday this weekend. The happy high-profile couple often keep their daughter out of the limelight but on rare occasions Katy, 38, and Orlando, 46, do share sweet moments of their lives as parents.

Katy Perry and her daughter’s sweet moments

In recent weeks, the singing legend gave a glimpse into her life as a mom offstage. Katy shared her daughter’s revealing note which shed some light on their close bond and how they like spending time together. The card read: "Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. Love, Daisy."

To add, Katy gave further insight saying the letter couldn’t be a more accurate representation of how they spend their time and that of course Daisy’s love of chocolate comes from her. In the caption, she added: "If anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for."

© Katy Perry Instagram The words perfectly capture their mom-daughter relationship

Katy and Orlando’s rare photo of Daisy

For her own 38th birthday, the mom shared a photo of her rarely-seen daughter Daisy and it melted everyone’s hearts at the time. Katy, Daisy and Orlando all placed their hands on each other, showing their close family unit, in the lovely photograph. One for the family photo album!

© Katy Perry's Instagram Katy, Orlando and daughter Daisy share a special moment together

Daisy’s nursery - all-pink and $750 accessory

Although she keeps many aspects of parenting private, Katy was so excited to share her daughter’s all-pink nursery with her fans. “I’m going to show you my baby room,” she told fans at the time in a piece to camera. Inside the nursery features a beautiful white oval crib from Stokke, with a price tag of £619 - about $750 dollars, a changing area complete with a changing mat and numerous nappy supplies. While it’s mostly pink, the lavender curtains perfectly complement the room.

© Katy Perry's Instagram Take a look inside Daisy's all-pink nursery

Celebrating Daisy’s first birthday

Previously, Katy also lifted the lid on how she celebrated her daughter’s very first birthday on August 26 and she had some very special plans lined up. She told Variety for their Powerful Women’s cover: "Orlando’s been gone so we are actually waiting to celebrate until he’s home. But just having quality time is the celebration for me.

"She’s going to have a birthday-like little thing outside with her girls, she has a couple of playmates, and an extra Mommy and Me class. We're going to properly celebrate but when your phone reminds you of one year ago today you’re like, ‘Oh my god, having a child a legit, constant timestamp.’ In the past, it’s all a blur but then you have a child that’s growing before your very eyes and it’s just so profound."

© Getty Katy and Orlando have a beautiful love story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s family life

Katy and Orlando have adapted to raising their daughter with ease. The Lord of the Rings actor became a dad for the second time in welcoming Daisy as he raises his son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

© Getty Katy and Orlando couldn't be more loved up

Katy and Miranda have become great friends and posed together on the red carpet earlier this year. In 2020, Miranda gave an insight into their friendship on The Drew Barrymore Show. She said: "I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy because, at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing… I'm so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

She added, "When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out; we "ve compromises that we work out together for what is the best for our whole family."