Inside Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany's palatial mansion where they are raising their children – photos

Patrick Mahomes is living a life of luxury with his wife Brittany and their two children, daughter Sterling Skye, two, and 11-month-old son, Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, and his family have finally moved into their sprawling mansion in Belton, Missouri, nearly three years after they bought an eight-acre plot of land back in 2020 for a reported $400,000. According to the NY Post, in 2021 they began building the home on the grounds, and a year later they added a swimming pool.

Now, the finished product is truly spectacular, with an aerial view of the property showing just how expansive it is with enough amenities to keep every member of the family occupied.

Inside Patrick Mahomes' house

Details on the interior have been kept largely under wraps apart from occasional photos taken from inside the home, which have revealed floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, bright white walls, glass partitions, white tiled floors, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Alongside the family pool, the impressive home also boasts a private pond, a par-3 golf hole, and a 50-yard football field which includes Patrick's logo in the middle and 'Mahomes' written across the end zone.

© Instagram Patrick Mahomes and Brittany haven't revealed much of their home interiors

Patrick is building himself a multi-million-dollar real estate empire, which isn't surprising considering he signed a ten-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs in August 2020.

The football star and his wife own four properties – although one is currently on the market. Three are in Missouri and another is a sprawling abode in Westlake, Texas, which they bought for $3.37 million in March 2020.

© Instagram Patrick Mahomes and Brittany live on an eight-acre plot of land

The couple's first purchase in 2017 was a $350,000 two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Kansas City, which is the only unit in the building to have a top roof deck and a two-car garage.

In 2019, they splashed out $1.8 million on a three-bedroom, four-bathroom converted ranch house, also in Kansas City. He and Brittany then spent another $400k on renovations before recently putting it on the market for $2.9 million.

© Instagram Patrick Mahomes and Brittany share two children

Their former home features almost 4,800 square feet of space, which includes a 1,250 square feet master bedroom. There is also a chef's kitchen, a 500-bottle wine room, a home gym, a pool, a hot tub, and a putting green outside.

Patrick and Brittany's Texas home was their most luxurious before they finished their new pad. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion has been described as an "entertainer's dream."

© Photo: Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Texas home is an 'entertainers dream'

Features include a spacious kitchen with breakfast seating for 12 people, a floating staircase, and a wine room. There is also a private study that leads to a private loft.

The main bedroom comes with panoramic views and boasts a spa bath with an infinity edge tub, a walk-through shower, and a dressing area. If all that wasn't enough, there's also a game room, a wet bar, an expansive balcony, an outdoor grill, a pool, a spa, and a fire pit.

