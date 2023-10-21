Mike Tindall 'overcome with emotion' in new video

Mike Tindall marked his 45th birthday on Wednesday, but in his latest video, his spirits weren't those of someone marking such a milestone.

The husband of Zara Tindall was spotted 'overcome with emotion' whilst in a video on Saturday, with his fellow The Good The Bag and The Rugby hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, who pretended to forget the former rugby star's big day in a hilarious video for Tommy Hilfiger. See the video below.

Thankfully, Mike's emotions were purely for the camera, and we are sure he enjoyed a wonderful day with his wife Zara and their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

"Captioning the post, were the words: "What in the GCSE acting is this... In a shock for the ages, the lads only went and forgot Tins birthday.

Zara and Mike enjoyed a trip to Paris last week

"Luckily help was at hand... @tommyhilfiger We’ve partnered with Tommy Hilfiger for this and more surprises for our rugby family. Stay tuned!"

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the hilarious clip which went down a treat. "Brill I just wish we had seen more hand-holding and skipping," one fan quipped. A second weighed in, writing: "Goodness the emotion, the tension the drama, it’s all there!!!!"

Mike is a doting dad-of-three

A third replied: "I was on the edge of my seat [wink and smiling emoji]. Love the bottom pat and the skipping [smiling emoji]!" A fourth said: "The good, the bad, the acting [heart eyes emoji]."

Whilst it hasn't been revealed how the dad-of-three celebrated his big day, he and his adoring wife did make a quick trip over to Paris last week where they were spotted looking more loved-up than ever.

The husband and wife duo even posed for a quick selfie which was shared by Zara's stylist, Annie Miall, on her Instagram Stories.

Zara's go-to fashion guru is responsible for a countless number of the equestrian's ultra-chic looks including, the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Zara's Magic Million's shoot in 2021 and her 2021 Royal Ascot look, to name just three.

In the photo, Mike and Zara looked happier than ever and so in love. Zara donned a fabulous forest green hat adorned with a big sage green rose. Meanwhile, her husband Mike looked very slick wearing a navy blue suit as he beamed at his wife of 12 years.

Alongside the image read: "Gorgeous Zara at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe wearing @juliettemillinery."