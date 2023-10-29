Pierce Brosnan issues stern message to fans about latest appearance – details

Pierce Brosnan took to social media to issue a stern message to his fans and friends, warning them to not be sucked into a false bit of news spreading around about a supposed upcoming appearance.

It was reported prior to the weekend that the 70-year-old actor would be exhibiting his art for three days in December at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham.

Not only was the exhibition marketed as his first United Kingdom art show, but it was also written that fans would be charged £500 for an exclusive meet and greet.

VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful message with fans from inside his home

However, Pierce shut that down with a message on his Instagram, which reads: "To my fans and friends, I will not be exhibiting my artwork at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham in December 2023."

He continued: "Reports that the SMS Art Gallery has been engaged to host an exhibition are false. I would never charge for a meet and greet."

Pierce even revealed that legal action had been taken against the gallery in question, adding: "My attorney has contacted the gallery and sent a cease and desist letter. I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me. Peace, РВ."

© Instagram Pierce shared a statement clarifying a news report regarding an exhibition at the SMS Art Gallery

Fans responded to his message with praise for the Irish actor, leaving comments like: "That's class. All the way," and: "Legend not charging! So many A-Listers would take the loot," as well as: "You're the man, Pierce."

On their website, the gallery advertised tickets ranging from £15 to £500 for the gallery and various options to interact with the James Bond star, promising a "remarkable exhibition [that] offers a unique opportunity to engage with the multifaceted artist and cultural icon."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely count down to huge celebration with rare glimpse of time away

An avid painter, while Pierce has not yet revealed when he will make his splashy debut with his art in the UK, he held his first solo gallery show in the United States back in May.

© Getty Images "I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me. Peace, РВ."

His debut exhibition, titled So Many Dreams, ran from May 14th through May 21st at a gallery in Los Angeles, and was co-curated with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan and featured visits and contributions from their two sons, Dylan and Paris.

SEE: Keely Shaye-Brosnan's swimsuit photos highlights her idyllic beach life with husband Pierce Brosnan

In a Vanity Fair interview during the exhibition, Pierce said of his wife's contribution to the show: "I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, 'Let's try for a show.'

© Instagram The actor is an avid painter

"She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan cozies up to wife Keely in sun-kissed date night photo – fans react

Keely herself added: "Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it. Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

© Getty Images With the help of his family, Pierce's work was displayed at a gallery in Los Angeles this May

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.