Princess Andre looks just like model mum Katie Price as she glams up during family holiday

Princess Andre looked every inch her famous mother's mini-me at the weekend as she debuted two stylish dresses.

In photos shared to Instagram, the 16-year-old is pictured wearing a bright, azure bodycon maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline. Princess elevated her glam evening dress with layered silver necklaces, a French tip manicure and a selection of dainty silver rings.

But it was her Rapunzel-esque hair that really caught the attention of her fans. Channelling her model mum, Katie Price, Princess wore her flowing blonde ringlets down loose in a centre part. Blessed with her mother's gorgeous hair genes, the trendy teen's locks flowed past her shoulders, all the way down to her waist.

© Instagram The teen is her mum Katie Price's carbon copy

As for makeup, Princess opted for a bronzed holiday glow in the form of sculpting bronzer, peachy-pink blusher, fluttery lashes and a bright pink lipstick.

In a separate snap, meanwhile, Peter Andre's daughter amped up the glamour in an off-the-shoulder black bodycon dress. She had her blonde tresses swept back behind her shoulder and beamed for the camera as she showed off her stylish garment.

Captioning the post, Princess simply penned: "Comment your fave… 1 or 2?" followed by a pink, sparkly love heart.

© Instagram Princess posed up a storm whilst holidaying in Cyprus

The youngster's fans flocked to the comments section in their droves. In response to Princess's query, one follower wrote: "Both are beautiful but the blue makes your stunning eyes stand out more," while a second commented: "Loving the blue vibe."

A third added: "You look beautiful in both… Wear what makes YOU happy, go shine," and a fourth wrote: "Those eyes! So like your mamma bear!"

© Instagram Katie welcomed Princess in 2007

Princess travelled to Cyprus with her dad Peter Andre, her stepmother Emily and their two children, Amelia and Theo. The youngster appeared to have a blast with her blended family and even paused to pose alongside Emily with whom she shares an incredibly close bond.

Back home in the UK, it's been an incredibly exciting time in the Andre household! Earlier this month, Peter and Emily delighted their followers with their surprise pregnancy announcement.

In a joint Instagram post, the duo shared a heartwarming selfie which showed Emily clasping a string of sonogram photos. Alongside their photo, they penned: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

© Getty Images Emily and Peter wed in 2015

Awestruck fans and friends inundated the comments section with an array of congratulatory messages. "I knew you weren't doneeeeee!!!! Omg!! Buzzing for you both babe!!! Congratulations," noted one, while a second gushed: "Such amazing news my friend - family is everything."

A third agreed: "Congratulations to you both, another little one to cherish," and a fourth commented: "Congratulations guys, another gorgeous little Andre [is going to] enter the world. Amazing."