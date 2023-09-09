Celine Dion's sister shares major update about singer's voice amid health battle

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates about Celine Dion's health as she continues to privately battle Stiff Person syndrome at home in Las Vegas.

Her sister Claudette has now given a fresh perspective into the My Heart Will Go On singer's health, revealing that Celine – who was forced to indefinitely postpone her Courage world tour after being diagnosed with the rare muscle spasm condition – is still singing, and thankfully her voice is as angelic as ever.

In a recent interview with Canada's 7Jours, Claudette declared: "Those who claim my sister's voice has disappeared are wrong. She has sung me several notes over the phone and her voice is still the same. I was so happy and reassured to hear it.

"We're sending our little sister all our love, and she is confident, just like I am, that she is capable of overcoming this ordeal."

© Getty Celine Dion's voice is still as powerful as ever, according to her sister Claudette

She also told the journalist, who bumped into her at an event in Quebec last month, that Celine is doing "as well as she can be".

"We know that her illness is particularly difficult to treat, but she's surrounded by a big team of specialists and she's working hard at it. I have full confidence in the medical team, my little sister is incredibly strong and she is doing OK," she reassuringly said.

© Celine Dion Instagram Celine has postponed her tour indefinitely as she continues to battle Stiff Person syndrome

Claudette recently sat down with HELLO! Canada and shared further insight into what Celine is experiencing on a daily basis.

"It's an illness we know so little about," Claudette said, reflecting on symptoms linked to the syndrome. "There are spasms – they're impossible to control.

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

"You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles," she says, dismayed. "There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain."

In late 2021, Celine was forced to cancel her Las Vegas shows before canceling the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

© Getty Celine Dion and her older sister Claudette in 1995

Sharing the shock news of her official diagnosis in an emotional video on social media in December 2022, Celine revealed she was experiencing spasms affecting "every aspect of my daily life".

The vocal powerhouse also revealed the disorder was "not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Celine is a proud mother to her three sons and has been relying on her family during these tough times

Celine – who is a devoted mother to her sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 12, whose father is her late husband René Angélil – has been lying low in her Vegas home ever since, supported by her sister Linda.

