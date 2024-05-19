Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of rarely-seen feature at stunning Cotswolds home she shares with husband David

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and her husband David spend much of their family time at their sprawling £12 million Cotswolds home.

And on Sunday, former Spice Girl VB shared a glimpse of their large, tranquil lake which we hardly ever see.

© Instagram Romeo joined his family at their sprawling countryside retreat

Amongst a plethora of heartwarming family photos shared to Instagram, Victoria, 50, included several sweet images from their lavish £50,000 safari-style tent, with their large lake serving as a backdrop.

One particularly joyful image showed David roaring with laughter on what appeared to be a wooden jetty located near the water's edge. Meanwhile, in the distance, a small white rowing boat could be seen tied up to a wooden post.

© Instagram David and Victoria have created a lake at their stunning property

Elsewhere, Victoria also included an image of her second eldest son Romeo posing with his grandmother Sandra. The pair appeared in high spirits as they lapped up the blissful evening sunshine.

In her caption, Victoria wrote: "Family time is everything xx I love you all!!"

David's mother Sandra was quick to comment: "My happy place with my family", while one follower penned: "Harper is the image of David's sister", and a second simply added: "How absolutely wonderful!!!"

© Instagram David posing at his Cotswolds home with his mother Sandra

David and Victoria, who wed in 1999, won approval to create a 4,170 square metres lake with an island in the middle within the grounds of their second home, on the condition that they planted hedgerows and trees to protect native birds and used special lights to help bats.

While construction went ahead on the huge water feature in late 2020 and early 2021 - despite concerns about flooding from some neighbours - David and Victoria have since only given a handful of glimpses on their property's striking feature.

© Getty Images David and Victoria purchased their Cotswolds home in 2016

Inside David and Victoria's rural haven

Aside from their lake, the couple's countryside retreat near Chipping Norton also boasts raised vegetable patches, a chicken coop, an outdoor swimming pool, beehives, a football pitch and a £100k treehouse for their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Beckham shares new glimpse of incredible Cotswolds garden

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham 'Beckham' TV show premiere

In addition to their rural bolthole, David and Victoria also split their time between their main residence in West London and their ultra-luxurious penthouse in Miami. Their £31.5 million property in the British capital is a interior lover's dream, complete with a large dining room, a swanky kitchen, tall vaulted ceilings and harlequin flooring.