Gwen Stefani's teenage son asks for support as he follows in famous parents footsteps

Gwen Stefani's oldest son Kingston is growing up quickly, and showing signs of stepping into the spotlight like his famous parents.

The 17-year-old has formed his own band, King, and over the weekend, he created an Instagram account for it. Kingston then asked his fans to hit the follow button, sharing a preview of it on his Instagram Stories, alongside the message: "@king.band. Follow it."

There's little wonder that Kingston is already a musician, with Gwen as his mom, and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale as his father.

What's more, Kingston has also benefited from country music influence during his upbringing, thanks to having award-winning country star Blake Shelton as his stepfather.

Kingston is growing up fast, and next year he will turn 18 and likely fly the nest to attend college.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston asked people to follow his band on social media

While Gwen and Gavin have made sure their sons are kept out of the spotlight during their childhoods, they have occasionally been pictured on their famous parents' Instagram accounts, and at public events.

In May, Kingston and his younger brothers, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, all stepped out with their mom and stepfather as Blake was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Gwen Stefani's son Kingston is growing up fast

The siblings were also pictured in a series of sweet family reunion photos taken by their dad Gavin during a trip to London earlier in the year, where they went to meet their older sister, Daisy Lowe, and her newborn daughter, Ivy.

Kingston and his siblings split their time between their mom and stepdad's homes in LA and Oklahoma, and their dad's house in LA.

© Instagram Kingston with his dad Gavin Rossdale and brothers

Gavin previously opened up about his close bond with his children, telling People that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

The singer also revealed how fun his children were. "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

© Getty Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton has been a huge influence in her sons' lives too

Gwen and Blake have often spoken about raising Kingston and his brothers too, and devoted stepfather Blake previously opened up about his role in co-parenting the boys while chatting to People.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life," he began.

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The singer has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent.

© Getty Blake and Gwen tied the knot in 2021

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

