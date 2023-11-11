Geri Halliwell-Horner inundated with support following major annoucement: 'Finally, I can share this!'

Geri Halliwell-Horner has had a busy year as not only has the former Spice Girls singer released her own young adults novel, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, but she also starred in Gran Turismo, which was released in the United States on 25 August.

In a new photo alongside her co-stars Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, Geri shared the incredible news about the film's success, revealing that is was currently the most popular film in the country. The mum-of-two was beaming with Orlando and David as she penned: "Finally… I can share this! What an epic adventure we had filming Gran Turismo. We were number one movie in USA!"

Geri also shared a selection of photos taken on the film's set, where she rocked an outfit very different from her usual all-white colour schemes, looking fantastic in a beige jumper and brown pair of chinos.

The actress also revealed how close she was with her co-stars as she shared a snap of herself embracing on-screen husband Djimon Hounsou and she also posed with younger stars Archie Madekwe and Daniel Puig, who play her on-screen children, Jack and Coby respectively.

© Instagram Geri starred with Orlando and David in the film

Fans were quick to offer their support to the 51-year-old, as one commented: "Omg Hopper, Legolas and Ginger Spice at the F1 - name a better quad," while a second added: "Gorgeous in this colour outfit!"

A third posted: "Yes you were!! Aaaaaaand a New York Times Best Seller!! Big Leo energy," while a fourth shared: "Loved you in this film @gerihalliwellhorner," and a fifth agreed: "She's in colour!!!!!! I mean muted but who cares!!! Gezza, the spice tour love!"

© Instagram Geri had a pop of colour for her movie appearance

Back in May, Geri was in Cannes to promote her film and in one photo the star resembled a heavenly angel as she rocked a gorgeous slinky shirt that was tucked into her trousers which highlighted all of her curves. Geri flashed a huge smile during her mini-photoshoot, showing off her stunning look in full.

In her final photo, the Spice Up Your Life songstress shared a black-and-white snap as she walked through the outside area of a pristine hotel with a group of plants growing behind her.

© Instagram The star had a great bond with her co-stars

In her caption, she shared: "Looking ahead to an exciting weekend in Cannes," she then tagged her photographer, stylist, makeup artist and hair stylist.

The post got a lot of attention from her fanbase, as one said: "The woman that shaped the pop culture of the 90s," and a second added: "I cannot see! I'm blinded by such beauty!"

© Instagram Geri posed with her on-screen family

A third penned: "For me Geri is one of the most beautiful women in the world," while a fourth wrote: "So beautiful Ginger, can't wait to watch the movie," and even her former Spice Girls co-star, Melanie C said how "beautiful" the 50-year-old was.

