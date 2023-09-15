Coleen Nolan poses naked in a teacup - and fans are delighted!

The Loose Women star posted the photo to share exciting news with her followers

Coleen Nolan has been teasing her fans with the promise of exciting news for several days, with many speculating on what the Loose Women star had up her sleeve.

The 58-year-old's followers guessed she would be announcing a podcast or a new TV show, but on Thursday the star finally revealed what she has in the pipeline, sharing the exciting news by posting a photo of herself naked in a teacup!

The risqué photo appeared on a poster, which revealed that Coleen is embarking on her first her solo live show, aptly named Naked.

© Instagram Coleen Nolan is embarking on a solo tour

Captioning the photo, Coleen wrote: "Hi everybody, so I’ve got some really exciting news to share with you all! For the first time in my life I’m going on tour with my very own show! 16 dates across the UK in 2024!

"Please come and join us for an evening of music, life and laughter!" she added.

Coleen's Loose Women colleagues were quick to congratulate the star on her news, with Ruth Langsford commenting: "Yaaay! About time! I’ll be there with bells on!"

Saira Khan commented: "Ohh wow Col this is incredible - fantastic news," while Christine Lampard added a series of red hearts and clapping hands."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen's fans are excited about her big news

Coleen's tour will see her visit a variety of locations in the UK, including Blackpool, Bolton and Bournemouth, and fans were very excited. "That's fabulous!! Would love to see you live!!" one wrote, while another said: "Yes yes yes!! I’ll be there darling!"

It's been an exciting few weeks for Coleen, because as well as working on her show, she shared the lovely news that she has reunited with her boyfriend Michael and they're even planning to move in together.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Coleen shared: "We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara's going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen Nolan on Loose Women

"I don't know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we'll probably move in then."

Explaining the reason for their split – and reconciliation, Coleen explained: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that."

We're so happy Coleen's career and relationship are going well!

