Kate Beckinsale has legs for days in tiny jewel-covered black dress – and check out what she paired with it

Kate Beckinsale knows how to turn even the most standard of styles into something truly worthy of being called "high fashion" or even "high camp."

She leaned into a perfect mix of the two with her latest ensemble, opting to sport an elevated take on the classic little black dress with her trim physique.

The English actress, 50, took to her Instagram with photographs showcasing her newest style choice, a structured LBD covered completely in large gemstones on the neckline and chest.

Kate Beckinsale is flawless in sheer dress

The rows of gems made the simple dress a lot more opulent, and it cut off just below her waist to show off her endless legs, accentuated in black tights and iridescent blue platform heels.

She accessorized her fit with dangling diamond earrings and a big black bow, but really took it up a notch with her belt, which was also covered in diamonds and cinched her in at the waist, and featured a huge buckle with a blue jewel, emulating an extravagant diamond ring around her waist.

Posing alongside her two friends, Kate captioned her photo: "Powerpuff girls are go," and fans quickly bombarded the comments section with heart and flame emojis galore.

One of her followers commented: "That's a Hollywood belt buckle…," and another quipped: "Nice ring Kate." A third added: "Love everything about you! Those tights are suuuppeerrr," while a fourth also wrote: "You are so amazing and enchanting, like a blue diamond."

Earlier in the week, the Underworld star stunned with her appearance at a fashion celebration for Sara Cavazza Facchini's 10th anniversary as the creative director for Genny, most likely held in Los Angeles.

She wore a beautiful chainmail floor-length gown with clear platform heels, which featured an opulent design atop its see-through fabric, covering up her chest while exposing her nude underwear.

© Getty Images Serving opulence and extravagance is Kate's style!

Kate was absolutely glistening for a set of photos she took for the occasion, showing off not only her shining dress and accessories, but also her adorable cat Willow.

She later took to her Instagram with a message about her special moment with her beloved feline friend, especially in the wake of the passing of her cat Clive, who was a viral social media sensation, back in June.

© Instagram The star lost her beloved cat Clive in June

Kate penned: "When Clive was alive, Willow was very much the reluctant, curmudgeonly Hollyoaks extra to his Gregory Peck… now she hears the camera and slinks over to get involved in her own way.

"I miss Clive every minute of every day, but am touched that she's making the effort. Thanks again, @gennyofficial for a lovely evening."

Fans reacted with support for Kate, a noted animal lover, and left messages like: "It's interesting how an animal sometimes steps up when another part of the pack passes away. I love that Willow is taking part in your daily antics!" and: "She's gradually embracing her glam new spotlight, adorable."

