Matt Baker's wife Nicola makes rare public comment amid 'sad' news

Matt Baker's fans reacted to share their sadness as the presenter revealed that he won't be taking part in his annual Children in Need fundraising challenge this year.

The star admitted his "disappointment" as he shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram on Wednesday, where he expanded on the reasons that the 13-year tradition is coming to an end, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Matt Baker disappoints fans as he reveals sad news

In a caption accompanying the video, the father-of-two explained more – and his loyal wife Nicola left an especially supportive comment.

Matt wrote: "Hi All, for those asking about the Rickshaw Challenge… I'm sorry to say that as BBC Children in Need's programming offerings and fundraising initiatives change year by year the Rickshaw challenge isn't happening this year.

© Getty Matt and Nicola married in 2004

"It's a real disappointment not to be out riding on the UK streets as the Rickshaw Challenge has been a highlight of Children in Need for me for the past 13 years – I'd like to thank you supporters for all the lives you've helped Team Rickshaw change and the impact you've had on so many young people. You've been incredible!

"Please get behind this year's appeal in any way you can - from our Countryfile Ramble to your local fundraisers, as I've witnessed firsthand, it's remarkable what can be achieved when we all get stuck in together [yellow heart emoji] #thankyou."

© Channel 4 The couple with their children, Luke and Molly

The Countryfile co-host's followers were quick to comment with their feelings about the change, which included: "Such a shame. It's become such a core essential of children in need. It captured the essence of the appeal, feature phenomenal young people and involved and engaged the whole nation…"

Another fan wrote: "Very sad not to see you out on the rickshaw," and a third added: "We will really miss the rickshaw challenge this year. It's my favourite part."

© BBC The presenters of Countryfile are encouraging viewers to support Children in Need

Matt's wife Nicola, though, focused on the positive, showering her husband with praise. She penned: "Raising more than £45 million over the years with the rickshaw and those wonderful riders is amazing… We're all really proud of you xx."

The annual event saw Matt and a team of young bike riders who had previously been supported by the charity travel the UK in a rickshaw relay over five days, raising money for Children in Need and stopping at each of their home towns along the way.

© Instagram The star was supported by his friends and family

Although clearly very proud of her husband, Nicola doesn't often step into the spotlight and the star surprised his fans earlier this year when he shared a rare insight into the couple's home life.

The duo own a farm in County Durham and Matt took to social media to share a brief video of a tractor ploughing some nearby fields while Nicola hand-fed several donkeys.

© Getty Matt has helped raise an incredible amount for Children in Need

Nicola then shared a longer version of the video, writing in the caption: "I love this time of year when the hay is cut and baled… and so do the donkeys! Good excuse for a donkey cuddle too!" "Hay," her doting husband sweetly quipped in the comment section, alongside a heart emoji.