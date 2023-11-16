Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian pose with children for special reason

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian had a special reason to celebrate on Thursday as the Formula 1 team boss marked his 50th birthday, and the pair looked so loved-up in a series of photos the singer shared.

In one photo, the pair walked hand-in-hand to a special event, while another caught Geri planting a kiss on her beloved's cheek and a third featured them enjoying a holiday together. As you can in the clip below, Geri also set out how much her husband means to her as she stated how much she "loves" him and wished him the best of luck on "his new chapter".

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner declares her love for husband Christian in touching video

However, it was the final photo in her gallery that was the most touching, as they posed alongside their son Monty and Geri's daughter Bluebell and Christian's daughter Olivia.

The family unit were all united as they posed outside a fancy restaurant, all while wearing their most formal clothes, even little Monty who looked so sweet in his dress suit that saw him twinning with his father.

© Instagram The couple posed with their blended family

Geri was the picture of elegance for the family snap in a floor-length white dress that was embellished with dozens of crystals alongside her neckline. Meanwhile, Bluebell rocked a lacy frock and Olivia styled out a black outfit with a white jacket, much like her stepmum.

In a moving caption, Geri said: "Happy birthday @christianhorner!! 50!! I love you. You're amazing — husband, daddy & leader!"

© Instagram Geri marked Christian's birthday with several loved-up photos

Family friend David Beckham was one of the first to respond as he said: "Happy birthday to a wonderful man @christianhorner @gerihalliwellhorner," while another follower added: "Happy birthday, Geri looking absolutely gorgeous."

A third commented: "Happy birthday Christian! What an amazing couple," while a fourth posted: "Behind a great man there is always a great woman @gerihalliwellhorner. Happy birthday," and a fifth said: "Happy 50th Birthday I hope you are having a great day celebrating."

© Instagram Geri gave her husband a sweet kiss

It's been an exciting time for the family recently as they welcomed a new dog into their home. Geri took to the social media site to share a photo of a brown cockapoo puppy who looked up at the camera. The pooch appeared to be leaning forward with his front paws dangling over the edge of a white dining room chair.

The tiny pup was also perfectly accessorised, wearing a dog-sized black-and-white bandanna. The star gushed in her caption: "Meet Otis, a new member of our family," adding a red love heart emoji.

Geri and Christan are always so loved up

Her fans rushed to show their excitement, as one wrote: "So cute! Congrats," and others added: "Omg SO CUTE! Welcome to the Halliwell-Horner clan, Otis! [heart emoji],"Such a cutie," and: "Awww… little lamb he is beautiful".

WOW: Geri Halliwell-Horner looks like a princess in dramatic lace gown - see photo

WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner resembles a bride in striking lacy gown - video