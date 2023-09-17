Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella reflects on life as she makes rare appearance online

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's oldest daughter, Isabella Cruise, 30, is all grown up, and living her best life in London.

The talented artist often shares updates of her work online, but rarely posts anything about herself - but this weekend, she reflected on the past few months on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared a selfie of herself from the waist up, dressed in a white blouse while relaxing on the couch at home.

Bella looked stylish with a bold makeup look, and rocked an on-trend mullet hairstyle. In the caption, she wrote: "What a summer".

Bella lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, who she has been married too since 2015. Neither Nicole or Tom were present at the wedding, reportedly unable to attend due to work commitments.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shared a reflective selfie

It was a Scientology wedding, with both Bella and Max - along with Bella's younger brother Connor, 28, following the religion, just like Tom.

While Nicole is incredibly private when it comes to talking about her family life, particularly her oldest two children, she previously opened up about Bella and Connor following Scientology.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise with their children Bella and Cruise, in 1996

The Big Little Lies star was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

© Instagram Bella now resides in London with her husband Max where she is an artist

They both went on to welcome more children with new partners. Tom shares daughter Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, with husband Keith Urban.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood. She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

© Matthew Simmons Nicole Kidman in 2004 with her children Bella and Connor Cruise

While Bella has never spoken out in public about her relationship with her famous parents, she has occasionally liked Nicole's posts on social media, and was pictured wearing a retro Top Gun T-shirt back in May last year, as she went on a walk around London.

Meanwhile, Nicole previously opened up about Bella feeling at home in London while chatting to Vanity Fair. “Bella lives just outside London,” she said.

© Bella Kidman Cruise on Instagram Bella in October 2021

“You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little.”

