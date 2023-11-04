Rod Stewart reveals how 'lenient' parenting style has kept his eight kids out of trouble and drugs

Rod Stewart is a doting father to his eight children, regularly sharing sweet insights into their shared lives together and how he's been coping with life as a grandfather-of-three.

In an interview this month with Haute Living, the 78-year-old opened up about his "lenient" parenting style with his brood, as he praised his children for staying out of trouble. "I don't think I'm as strict with my kids as my mom and dad — especially my dad — were," he told the publication. "I'm very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that's all done now. I'm very proud of them all."

WATCH: Rod Stewart supports son Sean in the sweetest way

Opening up about missing his family because of his touring lifestyle, he added: "When I'm on the road, I miss my family so much. I miss my wife. I always find them a wonderful luxury when I come home."

The rock and roll legend managed to avoid this issue during his recent tour, with many members of his family jetting out to join him along the Spanish leg of his world tour.

Rod dotes on his family

Back in July, Rod was joined by wife Penny Lancaster and most of his children, alongside all three of his grandchildren, Delilah, 12, and Louie and Otis who at the time weren't even two months old! The children's respective parents were also on the trip, alongside the two sons Rod shares with Penny.

The family all posed together for an incredible photo, with Rod taking centre stage alongside Penny and their youngest son, Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

© Instagram Rod has three grandchildren

Rod chose not to caption the astounding family moment, which no doubt will have warmed his heart, but instead attached his cover version of Louis Armstrong's seminal hit, What a Wonderful World.

Back in August, Rod's daughter Ruby shared a photo where the star was fully reclined on the sofa with his grandson Otis cradled in one of his arms as the young tot looked up into the camera.

© Kerry Marshall The singer opened up about his parenting style

The youngster had his brown hair in a style reminiscent of his famous relative and the proud grandfather showcased how strong their bond is as he planted a kiss on his young grandson's head.

Rod also looked very stylish in the photo, as he wore an open white shirt and a cross necklace that stretched down his bare chest. Both Rod and Ruby opted to keep the gorgeous photo captionless, and allowed the adorable image to do all of the speaking.

© Instagram Rod shares two sons with wife Penny Lancaster

Ruby and her partner welcomed their first child, and Rod's third grandchild, Otis, into the world back in May, and Rod and Penny quickly adapted to being grandparents for the little tyke.

LOOK: Rod Stewart's grandson, Otis, looks adorable in stunning Halloween photo

SEE: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart steal the show as the glam up for special cause

Shortly after his arrival, Penny shared a stunning photo where she cradled the newborn, who was all swaddled up and sweetly snoozing, close to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".