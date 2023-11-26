Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue makes rare appearance in photos to celebrate with family a year after split

It's been nearly a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes took the news by storm when their relationship despite still being married to their respective spouses.

Since then, however, all parties involved have moved on and started afresh with their lives, with Amy's ex-husband Andrew Shue finding support with his family.

The 56-year-old actor made a rare social media appearance over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend celebrating the holiday with his loved ones.

Included were his three grown sons, Nathaniel "Nate" Shue, 27, Aidan Shue, 24, and Wyatt Shue, 20, who were strapping young replicas of their famous dad.

Andrew, for the most part, has completely gone off the grid on social media ever since he and Amy, 50, had separated around the same time her relationship with T.J., 46, went public.

Meanwhile, his three sons still maintain a strong relationship with their former step-sisters, Amy's daughters Annalise, 17, and Ava, 21.

© Instagram Andrew captured during a family Thanksgiving celebration shared on Instagram by his son Nate

They've shared loving tributes to each other on social media on special occasions while remaining supportive of their parents, who haven't commented on their relationship since the split.

Meanwhile, Amy and T.J. have gone fully public with their relationship in the past few months, running the New York City Marathon together once again this November and dropping a bombshell a few days before.

On November 1st, the former Good Morning America anchors announced that they were going to be "silent no more" and were launching a podcast. "How's this for instagram official? 'Amy & T.J.' December 5th," their announcement read.

© Instagram Andrew is a dad to sons Nate, Wyatt, and Aidan

The iHeart podcast will drop in early December, with a press release shared later adding: ""In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

It continued: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits.

"'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

While the new couple have kept their holiday plans under wraps, this is their first Thanksgiving as an official couple, leading up to the early December reveal of their affair.

On December 5th last year, they were officially taken off the air of GMA3: What You Need to Know after their relationship created major buzz, and in January, it was announced via a memo that they had been let go from ABC News.

© iHeart Amy and T.J. are returning with a brand new podcast

The podcast (which drops exactly a year after their departure) is their first official foray back into the media space since their romance came to light and they went radio silent for months.

