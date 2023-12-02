Shetland's Ashely Jensen and new husband Kenny Doughty make rare red carpet appearance following secret wedding

Ashely Jensen and Kenny Doughty made a rare public appearance on Friday evening, following their top-secret wedding in August. Dressed to the nines for the red carpet, the actors had that newlywed glow as they attended An Audience With Kylie at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

© Getty Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty attended An Audience With Kylie at The Royal Albert Hall in London

Staying close to one another as they walked the red carpet, Ashley and Kenny put on a stylish display for the festivities. Shetland star Ashley, 54, donned a metallic leopard print dress and glittering gold boots in one of her boldest looks to date.

As for her new husband, Kenny, 48, looked world's apart from his Vera character, DS Aiden Healy, as he debuted a new 90s-inspired haircut. Wrapped up warm for date night at the theatre, Kenny layered a burgundy leather jacket, over a black silk shirt and jeans.

© Getty The couple put on a stylish display

A star-studded evening; Jonathan Bailey, Amanda Holden, Angela Scanlon, Andrew Scott, Alison Hammond and Billy Porter were also pictured on the red carpet.

A notoriously private couple, Ashley and Kenny were first linked in 2021, after they were spotted holding hands during a night out in Bath. After dating for at least two years, Ashley and Kenny eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony held in August, with MailOnline confirming the news in November.

The stars are understood to have wed at Priston Mill, an idyllic property in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate. Described as having a "dream-like quality" thanks to restored ancient buildings and a captivating working Watermill, it's credited as "one of the most memorable wedding venues in Bath and North East Somerset".

According to MailOnline, the bride donned a "stunning" off-white gown adorned with floral embroidery, plus bold platform sandals in a vibrant coral hue. Meanwhile, Kenny opted for a powder-blue suit and suede loafers.

Both Kenny and Ashley were previously married. Kenny wed actress Caroline Carver in 2006 before the couple went their separate ways 15 years later in 2021, while Ashley was married to actor Terence Beesley for ten years until his death in 2017.

© Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock Kenny and Ashley were first linked in 2021

A fellow actor, Terrence tragically took his own life six years ago, which left Ashley "shocked" and "unable to forget it" as she told an Avon Coroner's Court in 2018: "Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did."

Following their intimate wedding in August, Kenny is now stepfather to Ashley's son, Francis, whom she welcomed with Terrence in 2010.