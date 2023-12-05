Amy Robach and T.J Holmes' ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebeg, are dating: report

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes' ex-partners have found love together, new reports allege.

A year after the former GMA3 co anchors confirmed that they were together and were divorcing their respective spouses, Andrew Shue, Amy's ex-husband and T.J's ex-wife Marilee Fiebig are dating, according to Page Six and People.

HELLO! has reached out for comment.

In November 2022 it emerged that Amy and T.J had fallen in love while working together on the ABC morning show, and they recently revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners when the news became public.

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J said during episode one of their new podcast. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Amy, 50, added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

© Getty T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum

T.J , 46, and Amy also spoke of how the pictures impacted their children, who were still dealing with the fallout of the divorce. They also revealed that after the photos were first leaked, they had drafted public statements to be shared which confirmed that they were indeed in a relationship and were already separated from their respective spouses.

"We were putting together a press release," Amy said. "It was hard because anyone who was a viewer, anyone who was outside our small circle didn't know we were getting a divorce."

© Bennett Raglin T.J. Holmes and his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig have one daughter

T.J. then expressed regret for the fact that their romance was exposed before people knew they were unattached, and admitted that the way the story broke, and the handling by ABC, led to growing coverage that made things worse.

"I was sick to my stomach, because we knew what was coming once that announcement was made," Amy reiterated.

© Gary Gershoff Andrew and Amy were married for 3 years

Andrew and Amy were married for three years and together raised Andrew's sons, Nathaniel "Nate" Shue, 27, Aidan Shue, 24, and Wyatt Shue, 20, and Amy's daughters Annalise, 17, and Ava, 21.

T.J and Marilee were married for 12 years and have a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. The former news anchor is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

Watch Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes before affair emerged

He and Amy made their romance Instagram official only several weeks ago, and a week later revealed details of their podcast, sharing a joint Instagram post announcing their official comeback - and refusing to shy away from recent headlines, writing in their caption: "How's this for Instagram official?" alongside the hashtag "silent no more."

The podcast premiered on iHeart Radio come December 5, the date they were suspended from GMA3 last year.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.