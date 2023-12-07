Andrew Shue looks deep in thought in new photo amid reports he's dating T.J. Holmes ex Marilee Fiebig

Andrew Shue appeared in a thoughtful mood on Wednesday when he stepped out in the wake of news that he's dating T.J. Holmes' ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

Photos of the Melrose Place actor show him running errands in Manhattan, looking casual in navy sweats and sporting a grey beard.

Andrew didn't break a smile and looked pensive for his solo outing.

He's been laying low over the last year since his split from Amy was revealed and she subsequently began dating her GMA3 co-star, T.J.

However, recent reports suggest he and Marilee have bonded over the demise of their 12-year marriages and are now a couple.

© AKGS Andrew is seen for the first time after news broke of him going out with T.J. Holmes's ex

Page Six and People both shared details of the alleged romance and HELLO! reached out for comment from their reps.

Amy and T.J. have since launched their podcast, Amy & T.J., during which they have revealed details of their relationship.

© John Lamparski Amy and Andrew were married for 12 years

They insist that they were both going through a divorce when their friendship became something more, with T.J. saying: "November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

© Getty Images T.J.'s marriage to Marilee has ended

Amy, 50, added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

The photos of them packing on the PDA were leaked, forcing the couple to quickly tell their loved ones what was happening.

T.J. - who is dad to daughter Sabine - and Amy - who has two daughters, Ava and Annie - revealed they had to apologize to their children for not telling them about the affair.

Amy and T.J. have been a couple for a year

During the first episode of their bombshell podcast, T.J. opened up and said: "That's tough enough to go through a divorce. But we were trying to get our kids up and get our kids to understand why we didn't tell everybody what was going on with us ahead of time.

"That work continues, but that is in a much better place than it was. But that took a lot of work. And the I'm sorrys and the apologies, the first ones went to Sabine and went to your daughters for just not telling them."

Amy added: "And it's just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We're all in therapy. All of us are."

