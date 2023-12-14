Kardashians abruptly cancel beloved tradition as fans question ‘secret feud’

This holiday season, fans of the Kardashians were left disappointed as Khloe Kardashian revealed that the famous family will not be releasing their traditional Christmas card.

The 39-year-old reality star took to her Snapchat Story to explain the decision, citing the growing size and complexities of their family as a key reason.

Khloe wrote candidly: "As our family grew it got a little trickier (anyone with kids knows how impossible it is to get multiple kids to look at the camera lol). And so we decided to leave that tradition in the past for now, but I'm all about taking as many photos as we can."

She illustrated her point by sharing the 2021 Christmas card, which included her sister Kim Kardashian, 43, their mother Kris Jenner, 68, and four of the Kardashian children.

© Instagram The beloved tradition has come to an end

Interestingly, in the photo, only one child was looking at the camera, highlighting the challenges Khloe mentioned.

Fans on Reddit speculated that there might be more to the story, suggesting that ongoing feuds within the family, particularly between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, might have contributed to the end of the Christmas card tradition.

© Instagram Kim's Christmas card in 2021

"Wasn’t the whole Kim & Kourtney slap fight about the Christmas card? Or was it Christmas in general?" one fan queried.

Others pointed fingers at the adult members of the family rather than the children. "It’s bc they only get along in little cliques & not as an entire group," a fan commented.

Another added, "I wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney does her own since she has her 'own little family' now."

© Instagram Kris Jenner and Cory's Christmas card

Meanwhile, matriarch Kris Jenner debuted her own holiday card for 2023, featuring only herself and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 48.

The card, which Kris shared on Instagram with a collaboration with Shutterfly, showed the couple in elegant attire, with Kris in a floral dress and Corey in all-white.

The caption read, "It’s here! I’m so excited to share a look at my 2023 holiday card with @coreygamble. We loved creating this with @Shutterfly, and hope you love it too! Happy Holidays!"

© Instagram One of the famous Kardashian cards

Fans noticed the absence of Kris's famous daughters and grandchildren, expressing their surprise and disappointment in the comments.

One fan remarked, "I was ready for you and your lovely daughters! I love you so much!" while another added, "I loved how you got your family together every year for a Christmas photo."

