Harper Beckham is the ultimate cool girl at mum Vicotria's Christmas party

Harper Beckham already holds the title as the most chic 12-year-old and her cool-girl status couldn't be denied when she stepped out at her mum Victoria Beckham's company Christmas party on Tuesday.

The pre-teen was spotted posing up a storm in NYC with her famous parents, donning a pair of baggy blue denim jeans, a cosy navy blue jumper and signature chunky white trainers. She wore her honey-blonde tresses down and straight as she beamed for the camera.

Harper looked so fabulous dressed down in oversized jeans and a navy blue jumper

Captioning a slew of photos from the exciting evening, VB penned: "The house of VB celebrate the holidays, I’m so grateful to my incredible team. Kisses from NYC @VictoriaBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty x."

Victoria was certainly in the Christmas spirit and donned a vibrant red roll-neck jumper which she paired with figure-hugging beige flared trousers as she sipped red wine with her guests. As for her hair, the former Spice Girl wore her brunette tresses down with a natural wave whilst her bangs did all the talking.

Victoria's doting husband, David Beckham, stepped out in support of his fashion mogul wife and looked incredibly slick in a deep navy blue suit and white T-shirt.

Friends and fans went wild for the family update and took to the comments section with their thoughts.

"So chic, classy, casual," one fan penned alongside a heart-eye emoji. "Our very own national treasures," a second added. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautiful family," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

VB and her only daughter are simply inseparable and with it being party season, the pair have been captured stepping out for a whole host of exciting events.

© Instagram Harper and Vicotria headed out for dinner in Miami together last week

Last week, the duo enjoyed a girl's dinner in Miami and Harper once again stole the show, donning a black spaghetti strap gown which she paired with stylish white trainers.

This time, she swept her honey-blonde lengths back into an on-trend ponytail dramatically parting her hair in the middle and slicking her locks backward with hairspray.

Harper always looks so stylish

Meanwhile, VB opted for a Princess Kate-inspired power suit in a clean white hue which she revealed in the caption will be one of the pieces in her latest fashion collection.

"Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx.

© Samir Hussein The 12-year-old has inherited her mother's sense of fashion

"I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!" penned the star on Instagram.

"Harper is the perfect combination of mami and papi," one fan replied alongside a heart emoji." A second added: "Your little girl is growing up. A beauty too. Enjoy every moment!!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Harper is so beautiful [red heart emoji] and seems a sweet person [red love heart emoji]."