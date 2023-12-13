Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham is the ultimate cool girl at mum Vicotria's Christmas party

Subscribe

Subscribe

Harper Beckham is the ultimate cool girl at mum Vicotria's Christmas party

 The daughter of David and Victoria Beckham has certainly inherited her mother's eye for fashion…

Victoria and Harper Beckham pose for a photo in their car.
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyContent Writer
Share this:

Harper Beckham already holds the title as the most chic 12-year-old and her cool-girl status couldn't be denied when she stepped out at her mum Victoria Beckham's company Christmas party on Tuesday.

The pre-teen was spotted posing up a storm in NYC with her famous parents, donning a pair of baggy blue denim jeans, a cosy navy blue jumper and signature chunky white trainers. She wore her honey-blonde tresses down and straight as she beamed for the camera.

Harper Beckham pictured at Victoria Beckham's Christmas party
Harper looked so fabulous dressed down in oversized jeans and a navy blue jumper

Captioning a slew of photos from the exciting evening, VB penned: "The house of VB celebrate the holidays, I’m so grateful to my incredible team. Kisses from NYC @VictoriaBeckham @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty x."

Victoria was certainly in the Christmas spirit and donned a vibrant red roll-neck jumper which she paired with figure-hugging beige flared trousers as she sipped red wine with her guests. As for her hair, the former Spice Girl wore her brunette tresses down with a natural wave whilst her bangs did all the talking. 

View post on Instagram
 

Victoria's doting husband, David Beckham, stepped out in support of his fashion mogul wife and looked incredibly slick in a deep navy blue suit and white T-shirt. 

Friends and fans went wild for the family update and took to the comments section with their thoughts. 

"So chic, classy, casual," one fan penned alongside a heart-eye emoji. "Our very own national treasures," a second added. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautiful family," alongside a heart eyes emoji. 

VB and her only daughter are simply inseparable and with it being party season, the pair have been captured stepping out for a whole host of exciting events. 

Victoria with Harper in Miami© Instagram
Harper and Vicotria headed out for dinner in Miami together last week

Last week, the duo enjoyed a girl's dinner in Miami and Harper once again stole the show, donning a black spaghetti strap gown which she paired with stylish white trainers.

 This time, she swept her honey-blonde lengths back into an on-trend ponytail dramatically parting her hair in the middle and slicking her locks backward with hairspray. 

Harper outside the family's London townhouse
Harper always looks so stylish

Meanwhile, VB opted for a Princess Kate-inspired power suit in a clean white hue which she revealed in the caption will be one of the pieces in her latest fashion collection. 

"Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx.

Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere© Samir Hussein
The 12-year-old has inherited her mother's sense of fashion

"I’m wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!" penned the star on Instagram.

"Harper is the perfect combination of mami and papi," one fan replied alongside a heart emoji." A second added: "Your little girl is growing up. A beauty too. Enjoy every moment!!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Harper is so beautiful [red heart emoji] and seems a sweet person [red love heart emoji]." 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more