Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares major announcement

We've loved seeing Jane McDonald explore Japan in her latest series, Lost in Japan, and we're not the only ones as the popular presenter ended up getting nominated for a major award.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the former Loose Women star revealed that she had been nominated for 'Favourite Presenter' in the TV Times Awards 2023. She shared the announcement, before imploring her loyal fanbse to vote for her. She enthused: "I'm so excited to have been nominated for a TV Times award - in the category of TV Presenter for 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan'! You can vote for me at Futureevents.uk/tvtimes."

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

One of her followers commented: "You deserve this award and we will all do everything we can to ensure you get it," while a second added: "Truly deserved, it was absolutely joyous!" and a third said: "We're all voting for you Jane, it would be well deserved."

A fourth penned: "Will vote 100% I am watching all your programs and lost in Japan is so good. Good luck Jane," and a fifth wrote: "@thejanemcdonald love your programmes you deserve the award."

Jane shared the exciting news!

Alongside her popular shows, Jane is also known for her killer sense of fashion, and while we can't wait to see what she wears for the ceremony, the 60-year-old showed off another unmissable outfit.

Hours after sharing the news, Jane was posing with The Chase's Jenny Ryan and Heart Breakfast Scotland presenter Des Clarke, and the presenter looked luscious in a black dress with the funkiest pattern.

© Instagram Jane looked so stylish for her meeting

The figure-hugging item showed off her svelete figure and her brown locks stretched down her shoulders as she flashed a huge smile alongside her companions, although she wouldn't elaborate on the meeting, piquing the interest of followers.

One questioned: "Hey, what's all this?? Is this something new to look forward to? My heart is racing," and a second shared: "You look stunning Jane! Look forward to seeing what you're doing next!"

© Instagram Jane's latest show is up for an award

A third was in love with Jane's outfit as they scribed: "Aw you look absolutely gorgeous, Jane! Can't wait to find out what this is all about! I love your outfit by the way."

We know that there's an upcoming show from the popular travel presenter that was filmed over the summer, as the star shared snippets inside her glamourous trip, that included plenty of beaches.

© Instagram The star has some exciting shows in the pipeline

In a series of snaps, Jane teased fans with where she was, but we were left obsessed by her mint green dress that hugged all of her curves perfectly, showing off her sensational physique.

The outfit, which fell to Jane's knees, looked ravishing on her, as she paired the stunning frock with a pair of open-toed sandals, a tan clutch bag and her signature pair of snazzy sunglasses.

© Instagram Will Jane win big?

The beachside dress wasn't her only scene-stealing moment, as Jane later posed outside a group of houses, where she was spellbinding in a red frilly shirt, pair of skinny jeans and a pair of cream pumps, keeping her clutch bag with her.

In both of the photos, she smiled beautifully for the camera, allowing her lavish brunette locks to flow neatly down her back.

