Jane McDonald drives fans wild as she reveals 'incredible' Christmas plans

With all of her travel shows and guest appearance, there's rarely a moment that Jane McDonald isn't on our TV screens and the presenter has now confirmed further details for her special concert on Christmas Eve.

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star revealed that the special would be broadcast on ITV at 11:30, several hours after the broadcaster will show a special Christmas carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales. On Thursday, Jane revealed some of the guests who will be joining her for the special, and it's safe to say we're pretty excited!

"Join me on @itv this Christmas Eve as I host a traditional Christmas Eve celebration from St Elisabeth's Church in Greater Manchester," she wrote in her caption.

"There will be appearances by Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger, singer/songwriter Jerub, West End Leading Lady Marisha Wallace, Anna Lapwood & the Pembroke College Chapel Choir, multiplatinum-selling popera quartet G4, and I'll be picking up the microphone for two incredible festive performances. On ITV, at 11.30pm on Sunday 24th December."

As ever, Jane was very strong with her fashion game, rocking a flawlessly sparkly jacket that she paired with a black shirt and pair of trousers. She wore her stunning brunette locks in her signature style, while styling out a ring and drop earring.

Fans were understably excited over the news, as one enthused: "Midnight mass, JANE IS JESUS," and Marisha commented: "MY GIRL!!! I'm so happy people get to finally see us together. A double act."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane will be on our screens for Christmas!

A third added: "Now this is Christmas magic. The perfect way to celebrate! Beautiful music and the mesmerising Jane McDonald," and a fourth posted: "What a beautiful start to Christmas, can't wait to see it," and a fifth penned: "What a treat."

Jane's new show comes shortly after the talented singer confirmed that she would be touring the nation at the tail-end of 2024 with tickets now available.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The singer will go on tour next year

Her loyal fans were quick to compliment her and share their enthusiasm for seeing her in concert, with one writing: "We've got ours," and another commenting: "Gorgeous". A third simply posted "Stunning" in response, while a fourth added: "Can't wait, Jane!" Another follower sweetly commented: "I've got mine for two venues, so excited".

While Jane rocked her power suit, she also looks super glam in a selection of gowns when she makes public appearances, and she didn't disappoint last month, when she walked the purple carpet at the annual ITV Palooza event.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane stole the show in her stunning dress

As she posed for the paparazzi, Jane resembled a snow queen in a daring sheer-sleeved white dress. Channelling her inner snow princess, the flawless item featured a snow motif with an intricate design covering the entire garment.

