Jane McDonald, 60, is an ethereal snow queen in daring sheer dress with cheeky leg slit

Jane McDonald has always been a fashion superstar, so all eyes were on her as the Channel 5 presenter made a glamorous appearance at the ITV Palooza on Tuesday evening, and she did not disappoint.

As she posed on the purple carpet, Jane resembled a snow queen in a daring sheer-sleeved white dress. Channelling her inner snow princess, the flawless item even appeared to carry a snow motif with an intricate design covering the entire garment. The 60-year-old's figure-skimming frock even carried a leg-high slit as she posed with close friend Jenny Ryan.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane wore her brunette locks in her signature style and she kept it low-key with her accessories, wearing a stunning ring and a bracelet. As for her makeup, the star rocked some pretty eyeshadow and a muted pink lip.

As for Jenny, the Chase star looked magnificent in a slinky black dress that wouldn't have looked out of place at a stunning disco night. The red-haired beauty added a ring and necklace to complete her look.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane looked fabulous in her ravishing frock

In a short caption, Jane said: "Having a fabulous evening at the @itvpalooza event," and her fans were quick to lavish her with compliments.

One enthused: "You looked bloody gorgeous," while a second added: "You look stunning, Jane! Enjoy the rest of the evening," and a third commented: "You look good @thejanemcdonald miss your shows your amazing so nice."

Jane posed with her close friend, Jenny View post on Instagram

Others shared their excitement about Jane's upcoming tour, as a fourth follower penned: "Ooooh! Lovely to see you Jane. We've had such fun booking tickets for your tour next year," and a fifth posted: "Just booked to see you in Liverpool, first time seeing you, can't wait!"

Last week, the former Loose Women star finally gave her followers just what they wanted as she confirmed she would be heading on tour once again next October. Making the announcement, the star shared a poster that matched with her theme of love as she wore a red-hot power suit, while surrounded by a glittery heart and rose petals.

© Instagram Jane's fashion is iconic

In her caption, she commented: "I'm so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!" The tour will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding a month later on 22 November in Leeds.

Her followers were majorly excited, as one enthused: "BLOODY LOVE YOU JANE!" and a second penned: "Jane magic! You are the whole package and more. Knockout music, laughter, emotion, dancing and the exhilarating exchange of love between you and us - your fans. There's nothing to beat it."

© Instagram The star is a popular travel presenter

A third added: "The perfect Christmas present," while others tagged their friends as they revealed which gig they would be attending, although one noted that Jane's beloved Wakefield was absent from the tour schedule. "No Wakey gig?!" they lamented.

RELATED: Jane McDonald looks so glamorous in her most show-stopping look to date

SEE: Jane McDonald looks radiant following hair transformation - fans react