Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loose Women's Jane McDonald has fans all saying the same thing in gorgeous short shorts
Subscribe

Jane McDonald has fans all saying the same thing in gorgeous short shorts

The former Loose Women star boasts an enviable wardrobe

Jane McDonald on the red carpet
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Jane McDonald dazzled fans on Monday when she posted a joyful photograph of herself rocking a pair of glamorous short shorts.

In the image, which was shared to Jane's Instagram grid, the TV star, 60, could be seen wearing a pair of age-defying white shorts which did well to accentuate her toned legs.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

The TV presenter teamed her chic denim wear with a vibrant jacket emblazoned with a bright red, green and white print.

She wore her chocolate-hued tresses in a playful half-up half-down hairdo and finished off her look with a delicate silver bracelet.

jane wearing white shorts in japan © Instagram
The TV star donned a pair of fabulous shorts

Jane was all smiles in the image as she waded into the water whilst filming for her latest series called Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan.

Amongst the snapshots, Jane also uploaded a fabulous picture of herself rocking an aqua coat peppered with a marine blue paisley print. The 60-year-old paired her statement garment with a pair of coordinating blue trousers and some comfortable beige trainers.

For an added dose of colour, Jane spruced up her look with a lovely silver bag which she wore draped over her shoulder.

jane mcdonald in japan wearing blue coat © Instagram
The presenter travelled to Japan

In her caption, the former Loose Women presenter simply penned: "The first three episodes of 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' are now available to watch on the Channel 5 website! And don't miss the final episode of the series this Friday, 9pm on Channel 5."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Great outfit," while another chimed in: "Looking fabulous Jane."

jane mcdonald wearing trousers and red jacket © Instagram
Jane always looks so stylish

A third commented: "Absolutely loved this series! Am [watching] them all! Can't wait to see where you're going next," and a fourth sweetly added: "Really enjoying your adventure in Japan and your kimono was beautiful. Looking forward to the next episode."

Whilst her Asian travels are being broadcast, Jane appears to be having a glorious summer here in the UK. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous back in August when she enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Carfest in a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jeans.

She paired her timeless denim with a vibrant pink shirt which she wore layered over a classic white vest.

As for hair and makeup, Jane wore her chestnut tresses in bouncy curls and accentuated her features with a radiant beauty blend.

Jane McDonald wearing a dark red dress at The British Soap Awards 2023 © Getty
Jane McDonald at The British Soap Awards 2023

Alongside a carousel of cheery images shared to social media, she penned: "Having the most brilliant time at @carfestevent !! Just love it here. I'm off for a spin in this lovely car and I've been promised a doughnut… I don't think they mean the type you eat!! #carfest #carfest2023."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the singer, with one writing: "Omg- you're looking so bronzed and extra beautiful. How thoughtful to share these updates with us," while another wrote: "Always looking amazing."

A third gushed: "You look radiant Jane with your lovely tan," and a fourth added: "Jane you are looking gorgeous and so radiant."

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more