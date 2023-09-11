Jane McDonald has fans all saying the same thing in gorgeous short shorts

Jane McDonald dazzled fans on Monday when she posted a joyful photograph of herself rocking a pair of glamorous short shorts.

In the image, which was shared to Jane's Instagram grid, the TV star, 60, could be seen wearing a pair of age-defying white shorts which did well to accentuate her toned legs.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

The TV presenter teamed her chic denim wear with a vibrant jacket emblazoned with a bright red, green and white print.

She wore her chocolate-hued tresses in a playful half-up half-down hairdo and finished off her look with a delicate silver bracelet.

© Instagram The TV star donned a pair of fabulous shorts

Jane was all smiles in the image as she waded into the water whilst filming for her latest series called Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan.

Amongst the snapshots, Jane also uploaded a fabulous picture of herself rocking an aqua coat peppered with a marine blue paisley print. The 60-year-old paired her statement garment with a pair of coordinating blue trousers and some comfortable beige trainers.

For an added dose of colour, Jane spruced up her look with a lovely silver bag which she wore draped over her shoulder.

© Instagram The presenter travelled to Japan

In her caption, the former Loose Women presenter simply penned: "The first three episodes of 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan' are now available to watch on the Channel 5 website! And don't miss the final episode of the series this Friday, 9pm on Channel 5."

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Great outfit," while another chimed in: "Looking fabulous Jane."

© Instagram Jane always looks so stylish

A third commented: "Absolutely loved this series! Am [watching] them all! Can't wait to see where you're going next," and a fourth sweetly added: "Really enjoying your adventure in Japan and your kimono was beautiful. Looking forward to the next episode."

Whilst her Asian travels are being broadcast, Jane appears to be having a glorious summer here in the UK. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous back in August when she enjoyed a fun-filled day at the Carfest in a pair of fabulous figure-hugging jeans.

She paired her timeless denim with a vibrant pink shirt which she wore layered over a classic white vest.

As for hair and makeup, Jane wore her chestnut tresses in bouncy curls and accentuated her features with a radiant beauty blend.

© Getty Jane McDonald at The British Soap Awards 2023

Alongside a carousel of cheery images shared to social media, she penned: "Having the most brilliant time at @carfestevent !! Just love it here. I'm off for a spin in this lovely car and I've been promised a doughnut… I don't think they mean the type you eat!! #carfest #carfest2023."

Fans were quick to heap praise on the singer, with one writing: "Omg- you're looking so bronzed and extra beautiful. How thoughtful to share these updates with us," while another wrote: "Always looking amazing."

A third gushed: "You look radiant Jane with your lovely tan," and a fourth added: "Jane you are looking gorgeous and so radiant."