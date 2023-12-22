Emily Andre's son Theo adorably sings in sweet new family video

Emily Andre shared the sweetest family moment on Thursday when they were paid a visit by Father Christmas.

During the visit, Emily's seven-year-old son Theo was certainly getting in the Christmas spirit and, when Santa started singing, he couldn't contain himself and sang along.

In the clip, Santa came bearing gifts for everyone including the mother and stepmother. Captioning the post, Emily penned: "Such a magical experience for the kids to meet Father Christmas. Thanks to @spacenk for sending Santa to our home.

"Christmas has been made that extra bit special. Although now Theo has become obsessed with the accordion and I need to find one for him before the 25th. That’s tomorrow sorted. Merry Christmas everyone @dr_emily_official #christmas #santa #fatherchristmas."

© Getty Images The couple are in full swing of their Christmas activities

The festive clip saw Emily, her husband, Peter Andre, Theo and Amelia perched in their lavish hallway. Both of the children received Smiggle gift bags that contained new backpacks, meanwhile, Emily was gifted a bag of Space NK goodies.

It wasn't just Theo who was happily singing along as shortly afterward Amelia and Peter who were cuddled up on the stairs joined in and swayed along to the song. Emily donned a cosy and plush pink dressing gown.

© Instagram This will be the last Xmas before Theo and Amelia's new sibling arrives

Her long brunette tresses, which are just like her mothers, cascaded in a long wavy ponytail.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet family moment. "Wonderful....Happy Christmas to you and your family [red love heart emoji]," one follower penned.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

"How fabulous is that! What amazing memories the children will have. Well done to you! Merry Christmas to you and your family," a second replied. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Aww I love this merry Christmas all of you xxxx."

This year is extra special for the family, as it will be the last without their exciting new arrival in 2024, making Emily a mother-of-three.

The couple announced the news they were expecting in October with the most adorable a selfie in the outdoors whilst Emily proudly held on to a string of adorable sonogram pictures.

Captioning the photo she penned: "We are delighted to share the news with you all," they penned in their caption. "A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."