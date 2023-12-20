Why Peter and Emily Andre's family Christmas will be hugely significant this year

Christmas Day really is just around the corner, and for Peter Andre and his wife Emily, the joyous festive occasion is set to be hugely significant.

The couple, who are proud parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, will be celebrating their last Christmas together before they become parents for a third time.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter are gearing up for the festive period

Lovebirds Peter and Emily are due to welcome their bundle of joy at some point in the new year, meaning that Christmas time in 2024 will look very different indeed.

The happy couple shared their happy baby news back in October with the sweetest social media post. Taking to Instagram, Peter and Emily posed for a selfie in the outdoors as NHS doctor Emily proudly held on to a string of adorable sonogram pictures.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

"We are delighted to share the news with you all," they penned in their caption. "A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Whilst Emily hasn't spoken at length about her third pregnancy, she's shared a handful of sweet photographs giving centre stage to her growing bump. In November, she sparked a sweet reaction when she uploaded an image of Peter gently cradling her small bump during a spot of R&R.

Sharing a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey thus far, the mother-of-two captioned her post: "Baby kicking away like mad - always in the evenings! Defo a night owl [owl and heart emoji] @peterandre."

The duo have also previously opened up about their contrasting parenting styles. During a chat with HELLO! Magazine in 2016, Emily disclosed: "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am, but he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker, Peter, meanwhile, added: "It's about manners, one hundred percent... They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."

© Instagram Peter and Emily are raising their family in Surrey

Aside from parenting Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a devoted father to his two children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

© Instagram Emily welcomed Amelia in 2014 and son Theo in 2016

The sibling duo are very much part of Peter's big, blended family, and if their sweet family snaps are anything to go by, it's clear to see that Princess and Junior share a special bond with stepmother Emily. Take a look at one of their best family moments together in the video below...

And with 2024 fast approaching, we can't wait to see how Princess and Junior get stuck in with family life when the littlest member of the Andre clan arrives.