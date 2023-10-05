Jane McDonald supported by fans following heartbreaking loss

Jane McDonald took to social media with a heartbreaking message dedicated to one of her biggest fans, Shane, who she revealed has passed away.

Taking to her Instagram account, the singer penned an emotional message to Shane alongside a sweet photo of them together.

Captioning the post, Jane penned: "So saddened to hear the awful news about Shane Hill’s tragic passing. @shanebarnsley you will be sorely missed. RIP Shane."

Friends and fans rushed to the comments with messages of support for the star. She penned: "What other celebrity would recognise his death, Jane always has her feet on the ground," one fan wrote alongside a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a second added: "So sorry to hear this rip love to your family [red love heart emoji]." "What a lovely tribute [red love heart emoji] you will be remembered and missed, Shane." A fourth wrote: "Such sad news. Condolences to all Shane's family and friends."

Shane was one of Jane's biggest fans and his Instagram featured lots of touching photos of the pair of them together.

Jane has such a connection with her devoted fans who are always behind her whenever she does a new project. The vocalist is starring in her travel series Lost In Japan.

Sharing a post about her latest series caused for another reaction from fans. In the clip shared by the star on her Instagram feed, she was spotted feeding deers in Nara Park.

"Jane - you have surpassed yourself. This program is a master class and showcase of how to present a travel show. Superb work. It’s your humanity that makes us love you so much. We will miss you. Love Vanna," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second added: "Hello Jane, love your program on TV brilliant xx."